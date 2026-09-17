Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors, the traitors: new blood

The Traitors: New Blood Debuts Tonight! Our S01E01 & S01E02 Preview

NBC kicks off The Traitors: New Blood TONIGHT! Here's our preview for S01E01: "A New Dawn Is Rising" and S01E02: "I'm a Sweaty Boy."

Article Summary The Traitors: New Blood premieres tonight on NBC with a special two-hour debut starting at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

S01E01, A New Dawn Is Rising, introduces 22 everyday Americans as Alan Cumming launches the game of deception.

S01E02, I’m a Sweaty Boy, brings the first murder, a heated roundtable, and a secret mission in plain sight.

The Traitors: New Blood preview also spotlights the Season 1 competitors and sneak peeks ahead of the NBC premiere.

Tonight, Emmy Award-winning host Alan Cumming throws open the doors to his Scottish castle for a very different affair. In NBC's The Traitors: New Blood, nearly two dozen everyday Americans will get a chance to take part in the global phenomenon – and that gets underway tonight. The special two-hour extended premiere (Episodes 1 & 2) kicks off on NBC at 8:00 pm ET/PT. The competition continues on September 24th, with two all-new episodes (Episodes 3 & 4) airing back-to-back, beginning at 8:00 pm ET/PT. Additional new episodes will continue to air on Thursdays at 8:00 pm ET/PT on NBC (and stream the next day on Peacock). Is everyone up to speed? Great! Because we have overviews and images for tonight's chapters: S01E01: "A New Dawn Is Rising" and S01E02: "I'm a Sweaty Boy." In addition, we have a rundown of the season's competitors, some sneak peeks, and highlights of Cumming hitting the talk show circuit to promote tonight's premiere:

The Traitors: New Blood S01E01 & S01E02 Previews

The Traitors: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1 "A New Dawn Is Rising" – Alan Cumming opens the doors of his Scottish castle to 22 everyday Americans for the ultimate game of deception and a chance to win up to $250,000; the Traitors are chosen, the Faithful are under pressure, and things get off to an explosive start.

The Traitors: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2 "I'm a Sweaty Boy" – The first Faithful is dramatically murdered; suspicion runs rife in the castle as accusations are thrown around and evidence is presented at a heated first roundtable; a life-or-death secret mission must be carried out in plain sight.

NBC's The Traitors: New Blood welcomes 22 everyday Americans to the battle of wits and wills between the Traitors and the Faithful. This season's contestants were hand-selected from a nationwide search, resulting in over 60,000 hopeful applicants. And now, we're getting to know them a little bit better with an official introduction that includes images and a brief bio for each player:

Abbey Benjamin

• Hometown: Mangham, LA

• Occupation: Nurse

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be Smiling 24/7

Abby Lee

• Hometown: Saint Paul, MN

• Occupation: Astrophysicist

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Actually Read One of the Books in the Castle Library

Arisa Thomas

• Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

• Occupation: Dog Groomer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Overpack

Ben McDonnell

• Hometown: Granbury, TX

• Occupation: Barrel Racer

• Self-Declared Superlative: The Social Butterfly

Clyde Moser

• Hometown: Charleston, SC

• Occupation: Teacher

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make a Dramatic Entrance

Jay Vinnedge

• Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

• Occupation: Physician

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Organize a Flashmob

Joe Vanella

• Hometown: Wantagh, NY

• Occupation: Funeral Director

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be the Loudest Person in the Room

Katie Fites

• Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

• Occupation: Marketing Manager

• Self-Declared Superlative: Tiniest But Mightiest

Kim Daily

• Hometown: Houston, TX

• Occupation: Lawyer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Break Out in Song or Dance

Kriste Lewis

• Hometown: Hattiesburg, MS

• Occupation: Realtor

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Have Treats for Lala Hidden in Her Coat Pocket

Logan Smith

• Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN

• Occupation: Realtor

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Sell You Something

Madeline Kostopulos

• Hometown: San Diego, CA

• Occupation: Construction Manager

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make Too Many Jokes

Mark Zgoda

• Hometown: Phillipsburg, NJ

• Occupation: Personal Trainer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Forget They Are on a TV Show

Michael Foote

• Hometown: New York, NY

• Occupation: Lawyer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Stand on Business

Morgan Cook

• Hometown: Midland, MI

• Occupation: Content Creator

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Get Lost in the Castle

Niyyah Hayes

• Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

• Occupation: Therapist

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Say What Everyone's Thinking

Shane Beatty

• Hometown: Staten Island, NY

• Occupation: Ironworker

• Self-Declared Superlative: Tallest in the Castle

Sherry Kuehl

• Hometown: Leawood, KS

• Occupation: Writer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make You a Character in My Next Book

Tomica Adams

• Hometown: Boston, MA

• Occupation: Pilot

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Cry When Laughing

Victor Vollbrechthausen

• Hometown: New York, NY

• Occupation: Business Executive

• Self-Declared Superlative: Biggest Flirt

Wyatt Gillespie

• Hometown: Ligonier, PA

• Occupation: Designer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Laugh in Serious Moments

Xavier Scruggs

• Hometown: Wesley Chapel, FL

• Occupation: MLB Analyst

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Infectious Smile

The Traitors: New Blood is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs. In this brand-new iteration, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming opens the doors of his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans. From among them, he will choose who will play as Traitors and who must survive as Faithful.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If, at the end of the game, the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund; but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money.

The Traitors: New Blood is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as an executive producer, along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Doran Azouelos.

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