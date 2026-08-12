Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors, The Traitors Season 4

The Traitors: New Blood Introduces This Season's All-Civilian Cast

Premiering on September 17th, with host Alan Cumming, NBC's The Traitors: New Blood introduced the 22 everyday Americans set to compete.

Article Summary The Traitors: New Blood premieres September 17 on NBC, with Alan Cumming welcoming an all-civilian cast.

NBC revealed 22 everyday Americans chosen from more than 60,000 applicants for The Traitors: New Blood.

The full The Traitors: New Blood cast includes nurses, lawyers, a pilot, a therapist, and more.

Official contestant bios tease big personalities, sharp strategies, and fresh chaos inside the Scottish castle.

On Thursday, September 17th, Emmy Award-winning host Alan Cumming will once again throw open the doors to his Scottish castle – but not to a lineup of famous faces. NBC's The Traitors: New Blood welcomes 22 everyday Americans to the battle of wits and wills between the Traitors and the Faithful. This season's contestants were hand-selected from a nationwide search, resulting in over 60,000 hopeful applicants. And now, we're getting to know them a little bit better with an official introduction that includes images and a brief bio for each player – here's a look:

Abbey Benjamin

• Hometown: Mangham, LA

• Occupation: Nurse

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be Smiling 24/7

Abby Lee

• Hometown: Saint Paul, MN

• Occupation: Astrophysicist

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Actually Read One of the Books in the Castle Library

Arisa Thomas

• Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

• Occupation: Dog Groomer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Overpack

Ben McDonnell

• Hometown: Granbury, TX

• Occupation: Barrel Racer

• Self-Declared Superlative: The Social Butterfly

Clyde Moser

• Hometown: Charleston, SC

• Occupation: Teacher

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make a Dramatic Entrance

Jay Vinnedge

• Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

• Occupation: Physician

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Organize a Flashmob

Joe Vanella

• Hometown: Wantagh, NY

• Occupation: Funeral Director

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to be the Loudest Person in the Room

Katie Fites

• Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

• Occupation: Marketing Manager

• Self-Declared Superlative: Tiniest But Mightiest

Kim Daily

• Hometown: Houston, TX

• Occupation: Lawyer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Break Out in Song or Dance

Kriste Lewis

• Hometown: Hattiesburg, MS

• Occupation: Realtor

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Have Treats for Lala Hidden in Her Coat Pocket

Logan Smith

• Hometown: Gatlinburg, TN

• Occupation: Realtor

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Sell You Something

Madeline Kostopulos

• Hometown: San Diego, CA

• Occupation: Construction Manager

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make Too Many Jokes

Mark Zgoda

• Hometown: Phillipsburg, NJ

• Occupation: Personal Trainer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Forget They Are on a TV Show

Michael Foote

• Hometown: New York, NY

• Occupation: Lawyer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Stand on Business

Morgan Cook

• Hometown: Midland, MI

• Occupation: Content Creator

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Get Lost in the Castle

Niyyah Hayes

• Hometown: Indianapolis, IN

• Occupation: Therapist

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Say What Everyone's Thinking

Shane Beatty

• Hometown: Staten Island, NY

• Occupation: Ironworker

• Self-Declared Superlative: Tallest in the Castle

Sherry Kuehl

• Hometown: Leawood, KS

• Occupation: Writer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Make You a Character in My Next Book

Tomica Adams

• Hometown: Boston, MA

• Occupation: Pilot

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Cry When Laughing

Victor Vollbrechthausen

• Hometown: New York, NY

• Occupation: Business Executive

• Self-Declared Superlative: Biggest Flirt

Wyatt Gillespie

• Hometown: Ligonier, PA

• Occupation: Designer

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Likely to Laugh in Serious Moments

Xavier Scruggs

• Hometown: Wesley Chapel, FL

• Occupation: MLB Analyst

• Self-Declared Superlative: Most Infectious Smile

The Traitors are out for new blood. The Traitors: New Blood arrives September 17 on NBC and next day on Peacock. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/bU23k2oOsu — The Traitors US (@TheTraitorsUS) June 18, 2026

The Traitors is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs. In this brand-new iteration, Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming opens the doors of his now-infamous castle in the Scottish Highlands to everyday Americans. From among them, he will choose who will play as Traitors and who must survive as Faithful.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If, at the end of the game, the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund; but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as an executive producer, along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Doran Azouelos.

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