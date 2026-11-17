Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors Returns Jan. 14th; Meet Season 5's Contestants (VIDEO)

With Peacock's Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors set for a two-episode return on Jan. 14th, here's your chance to meet Season 5's contestants.

Article Summary The Traitors Season 5 premieres on Peacock Jan. 14 with a two-episode launch hosted by Emmy winner Alan Cumming.

New episodes of The Traitors arrive weekly on Thursdays, building to the finale and reunion on March 18.

A new intro video offers a first look at The Traitors Season 5 players and the deception awaiting them in the castle.

The Traitors Season 5 lineup includes Bianca Del Rio, Chloe Kim, Dominic Monaghan, Kristin Chenoweth, and more.

Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming isn't waiting long into the new year to welcome the latest contestants to his Scottish castle for a special competition where one wrong note could change everything, and deception, distrust, and betrayal are always part of the performance. That's right, Peacock's Emmy Award-winning The Traitors Season 5 is set to make its debut with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 14th, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes weekly through the finale and reunion event on March 18th (with all new episodes dropping Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET).

Now, here's an introduction video and a rundown of the Season 5 contestants, followed by character profile key art spotlighting the Cumming's latest crew:

Bianca Del Rio ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator)

Bronwyn Newport ("The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City")

Casey Wilson (Actress)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder)

Cody Simpson (Singer)

Craig Conover ("Southern Charm")

Cynthia Bailey ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Dominic Monaghan (Actor)

Emira D'Spain ("Next Gen NYC")

Gizelle Bryant ("The Real Housewives of Potomac")

Iain Stirling (Comedian / "Love Island")

Jag Bains ("Big Brother" / "Amazing Race")

JaNa Craig ("Love Island USA")

Joey Graziadei ("The Bachelor")

Johnny Sibilly (Actor)

Kristin Chenoweth (Actress / Singer)

Michele Fitzgerald ("Survivor" / "The Challenge")

Q Burdette ("Survivor")

Rachel Robinson ("The Challenge")

Rashad Jennings (NFL Star)

Taylor Hale ("Big Brother" / "Amazing Race")

Whitney Leavitt ("The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives")

Peacock's The Traitors continues to reign as one of television's most acclaimed reality competition series, earning seven Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 4, including Alan Cumming's third consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program and the series third consecutive win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The Peacock original series also won its third consecutive TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality and led this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards with five wins. As previously announced, Peacock has renewed The Traitors for three additional seasons, extending the series through Season 8. All previous seasons are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

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