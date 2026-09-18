Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors US Season 6 Players Revealed; Debuts on Peacock in 2027

With host Alan Cumming set to welcome them in 2027, here's the rundown of famous faces on board for Peacock's The Traitors US Season 6.

With NBC's The Traitors: New Blood having debuted this week, and Peacock locking down the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series for another three seasons, host Alan Cumming won't be leaving that Scottish castle any time soon. That brings us to the big news dropped by the streaming service on Friday: the 23 reality and pop culture icons set to compete, deceive, and bring the heat to the roundtable when The Traitors Season 6 kicks off in 2027. Here's a rundown of who's who for the next season, followed by the announcement video that was released:

Bianca Del Rio ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator)

Bronwyn Newport ("The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City")

Casey Wilson (Actress)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder)

Cody Simpson (Singer)

Craig Conover ("Southern Charm")

Cynthia Bailey ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Dominic Monaghan (Actor)

Emira D'Spain ("Next Gen NYC")

Gizelle Bryant ("The Real Housewives of Potomac")

Iain Stirling (Comedian / "Love Island")

Jag Bains ("Big Brother" / "Amazing Race")

JaNa Craig ("Love Island USA")

Joey Graziadei ("The Bachelor")

Johnny Sibilly (Actor)

Kristin Chenoweth (Actress / Singer)

Michele Fitzgerald ("Survivor" / "The Challenge")

Q Burdette ("Survivor")

Rachel Robinson ("The Challenge")

Rashad Jennings (NFL Star)

Taylor Hale ("Big Brother" / "Amazing Race")

Whitney Leavitt ("The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives")

The Emmy Award-winning Peacock Original series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. A distinguished roster of famous faces, notable figures, top competitors, and reality icons play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Produced by Studio Lambert, Peacock's The Traitors is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The reality competition series was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit, distributed by All3Media International, part of the media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.

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