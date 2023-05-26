The Try Guys Present Romeo+Juliet – Choose Your Own Shakespeare Live! The audience holds the power in The Try Guys Present Romeo+Juliet: Choose Your Own Shakespeare, a live event set for June 15th.

The Try Guys are back; this time – it's summer, Shakespeare! Presenting their rendition of the classic play, Romeo and Juliet, join the internet sensations live on Kiswe from The Try Theater on June 15th at 6:00 PM PT. With Zach Kornfeld as Romeo, Keith Habersberger as Juliet, Eugene Lee Yang as Mercutio… and Paris… as the nurse… and the friar – the only missing piece is YOU!

In this play, you – the audience – are in control. The audience will vote live on the fate of the actors throughout each scene, creating your own Shakespeare adventure. All the world's a stage… and what happens on it is up to you.

Romeo+Juliet – Choose Your Own Shakespeare – Tune in live on Kiswe on June 15th at 6 PM PT and VOD for two weeks. Here's what you need to know about the tickets for the two-hour show:

Tickets to see the show in person or stream it live on Kiswe: $20

Tickets for the aftershow: $25

Tickets for the in-person/live stream AND after-show with an exclusive t-shirt: $45

The Try Guys comedy trio has garnered over four billion video views with its wide range of shows, none more popular than Without a Recipe, an award-winning comedy baking series. They are the founders of the independent production company 2nd Try, authors of the New York Times-bestselling book The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, host of the podcast "The Try Pod," and above all else, data-driven video producers who have cracked the science of making uplifting viral entertainment for the digital landscape. They launched a worldwide live show, "Legends of the Internet" in 2019, made their feature film debut with the documentary "Behind the Try" in 2020, and starred in their own Food Network show "No Recipe Roadtrip with The Try Guys" in 2022. The Try Guys is a collective of passionate video producers, entertainers, authors, and best friends. They love each other; they love you; they love creating things with each other for you.

