Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy Star Gallagher Pitches Animated Series Return

The Umbrella Academy star Aidan Gallagher discusses how an animated series could hit more on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's concepts.

Article Summary Aidan Gallagher wants The Umbrella Academy to return as an animated series, and says he’d say yes immediately.

The Umbrella Academy animation could unlock wilder comic-book concepts live-action couldn’t fully realize.

Gallagher says animation would give The Umbrella Academy more creative freedom and better reflect Gerard Way’s vision.

He also says collaborating with Gerard Way again on The Umbrella Academy or anything else would be an automatic yes.

If we're being completely honest, we will proudly say that we are huge fans of the opening seasons of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy. That said, the final season – and especially, the series finale – definitely made some choices that were "interesting" (like how the creative team behind "Dexter" made some "interesting" choices – twice). But could there be a future for Netflix's universe in animated form? If series star Aidan Gallagher has a say, there will be – and he sees the advantages that animation would bring.

Checking in with Delulu with Ryan Lu (which you can check out above), Gallagher shared, "I think as an animated show, it would free up the show. You'd be able to do comic book stuff that we couldn't do in a live-action show. You could be more creative, I think. It would be an automatic yes from me if they decided to do an animated version." In fact, the Gallagher's up for working with Way on anything, comics-related or not, adding, "Also, if Gerard ends up doing anything else that isn't comic book related and he asks, it's an automatic yes."

The core cast for the final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy included Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. In addition, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) joined the cast for the closing chapters – which included "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," "Jean and Gene," "The Squid and The Girl," "The Cleanse," "Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days," and "End of the Beginning."

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

Produced by UCP and created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (both of whom serve as co-executive producers on the series). In addition, Blackman, Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb serve as executive producers.

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