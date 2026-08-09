Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: AMC+ Releases New "One Night Only – LIVE" Look

Set to stream on AMC+ beginning August 23rd, here's a look at the latest teaser trailer for AMC's The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE.

Before the new season hit, series stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, Jennifer Ehle, Noah Reid, and more, along with series creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and composer Daniel Hart, headed to NYC's Beacon Theatre to watch Sam Reid unleash his inner immortal rock god for The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE, presented by AMC and AMC+. Along with a special screening of the season premiere, Reid was in full-on Lestat mode for a raging concert that included performances of "Long Face," "Big Bad Wolf," "Your Biggest Fan," "The Loneliness," "Brutal Love," and "Butterscotch Bitch." On August 23rd, fans are going to get a chance to check out the performance themselves when the concert hits AMC+ – and we have a look at the trailer that was released:

@amcplus Standing ovations in every living room. TheVampireLestat: One Night Only LIVE debuts August 23 only on AMC+. ♬ original sound – AMC+

After the festivities, an exclusive after-party was unleashed at Sony Hall, where DJ Jeremy Bastard delivered an insane set. Here's a look at the official image gallery and highlight video of Reid's performance that was previously released:

Though an official green light hasn't been given by AMC Global Media, Jones shared that Composer Daniel Hart has already written music for a potential Season 4 (with a fourth season expected to continue "The Vampire Lestat" perspective) – teasing that the best song from Hart and Reid will drop that season. Regarding the third season, Jones made it clear who has been carrying the heaviest weight when it comes to the show's success. "It's Sam and Daniel this year. They just gave you everything. If you don't like the show or the season, you don't like Dan, and you don't like Sam, because they give you everything. Our show would be nothing, it would be a flat line, dead in the water thing, without them," Jones said.

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