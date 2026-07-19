Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Drops Season 3 Finale: "The Failures" Images

Overnight, AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat dropped the image gallery for the Season 3 finale, S03E07: "The Failures" - here's a look!

Article Summary AMC’s The Vampire Lestat dropped the Season 3 finale gallery for S03E07, “The Failures,” ahead of its AMC airing.

The Vampire Lestat finale is already streaming on AMC+, though ongoing leaks reportedly made it seven episodes leaked early.

S03E07, “The Failures,” centers on the band’s final show and a dinner party where Lestat faces past and present demons.

AMC also released a teaser for The Vampire Lestat finale, offering a final preview before the season-ending confrontation.

The season finale of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat is now live on AMC+, and will air on AMC later tonight. Of course, that's a moot point if you checked out the leaks that started hitting in Thursday – making it seven-for-seven when it comes to episodes leaking early. If you haven't checked out S03E07: "The Failures" yet, we won't spoil anything – but we will drop two teases that might seem random but will make much more sense once you've watched it. Ready? The season finale brings 1985's Re-Animator to mind, as well as one of Raj's dumbest decisions on The Big Bang Theory. Seriously.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Finale – S03E07: "The Failures" Preview

The Vampire Lestat S03E07: "The Failures" – The night of the band's final show, factions become clear when Lestat is the surprise guest of honor at a fancy dinner party where he must confront past and present demons. Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Hannah Moscovitch, here's a look at what's been released for this weekend's season finale:

Hope you're hungry. The finale of #TheVampireLestat premieres tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/F1XpmHFTad — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 18, 2026

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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