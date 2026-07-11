Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat E05 Late-Night Thoughts: "New York" Sets The Stage

With the next chapter hitting in a few hours, we've got some late-night thoughts on Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat E05: "New York" to share.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat episode "New York" deepens Akasha and Marius lore, with Armand distrust adding fresh tension.

Louis’s Claudia fixation turns unsettling fast, and his charged reunion with Lestat revives their toxic bond.

Lestat’s heartbreaking encounter with Regina inspires a powerful song and sparks fragile hope for his band.

Armand’s sudden move and Larry’s exit push The Vampire Lestat toward chaos, setting up a game-changing episode.

With what's supposed to be a major game-changing episode of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat hitting in a few hours, once again, phenomenal… just chef kisses all around. "New York" was 10/10, no notes. This show just keeps finding ways to take me on a rollercoaster of emotions, with every single character dancing on the edge between loving them and hating them. There is so much attention to the details in the writing, the filming, and the performance. There is so much intention behind every single moment and scene. I cannot express how this show keeps me on my toes with every episode.

Let's get down to business, as Li Shang would say… sorry, Mulan reference, could not help it. But yeah, we know Lestat (Sam Reid) has Akasha's blood in him. Yeah? Akasha (Sheila Atim) and Enkil, huh? Marius (Christopher Heyerdahl)? Like whaat? There was so much Marius was saying, but one thing stayed in my mind: his thoughts on Armand (Assad Zaman). I will die on this hill because I really do not trust that weasly bastard… but when I think about it too much, I do realize I cannot really trust any of them. Anyway, clearly Marius does not like Armand. Two: Akasha, again. I mean, Marius mentioned it took years before she spoke to him, yet Lestat heard her right away. The scene where he wakes her up was just so disturbing. I am not going to lie, I could not stop laughing seeing him tumbling around in the air when Marius rushed in. I cannot wait to see more of her. I love how she spoke as if she were omnipresent, everywhere across time. That was a fantastic scene, and it gave me the chills.

Next, we have the part that creeped me out the most out of the whole episode: Louis acting out scenes with Regina (Delainey Hayles) pretending to be Claudia. Like boy, no, please go back and find a therapist because I am sure this is not helping whatever is going on in that mind. I get it. I cannot imagine the grief and anger that he must still feel. However, this coping does not seem healthy. I love how this brought back our favorite toxic duo. It was funny how Lestat felt Louis before he got the call. I love the little details that show their bond is there. Once again, their dialogue is stellar. The way Lestat still felt the need to rub it in Louis' face, how he did not call when he was shot, and the way Louis just is so self-aware that he can be a selfish dbag. However, it was the way you felt their connection and the rising tension as Louis told Lestat about Regina, asking him to go meet her.

And meet her he did. Wow, was that a sort of quiet yet incredibly intense exchange between Lestat and Regina? The way you could feel his pain and his longing, yet how clear it was that he did not trust whatever was going on in there. This scene was so heartbreaking, and yet it just makes me feel like nothing good is going to come from this. I do not know why, but I keep thinking there is something fishy going on and worrying that Baby Jenks will be coming for Louis at any turn. I nearly teared up when Lestat went back to Louis, asking him to stay away from Regina… but we all know he will not. He is just as stubborn as Lestat.

I think the song Lestat wrote after that encounter was so incredibly heartfelt. Wow, I loved it so much! I also liked how this turned things around for the band. I am surprised at how honest and earnest he was with them, and it made me wish he had them before things went to hell; maybe they would have been the semblance of the family he yearned for. I am not happy with the way things turned out. Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle) did not hesitate to bare her fangs when they asked to be turned after Larry quit. I am concerned about them at the moment, but it does not seem like they have the brain scramblies. Did I mention I cannot stand Gabriella? I feel like she is there to drive Lestat to the edge of madness, literally and figuratively, it seems.

This brings me back to Larry (Noah Reid). I was not expecting Armand to make an appearance, and I have a feeling Alex was not in for this part. My heart was shattering for him when the fan was going on about the recording and the shooting, and then how he had to turn her down. I am not happy with Armand, once again showing he has a hidden agenda. I am sure Alex (Seamus Patterson) is not going to take this news well. I think this will set a lot of things in motion and snowball downhill into craziness. It took me a minute there to react after that ending. It makes me feel like something will happen that will break Lestat into going back out again after his supposed death. I am so excited for this week's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat… apparently, there is no going back from it.

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