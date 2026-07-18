Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Late-Night (Pre-Finale) S03E06 "Montreal" Thoughts

With the season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat dropping soon, we've got some late-night thoughts on S03E06: "Montreal."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E06 “Montreal” delivers a chaotic, emotional pre-finale rollercoaster for Louis and Lestat.

Louis and Lestat’s toxic but magnetic bond takes center stage, balancing brutal honesty, tenderness, and sharp banter.

Daniel’s explosive reveal about Gabriella derails the night, exposing fresh betrayal and pushing every relationship to the edge.

Merrick’s contact with Claudia and that shocking Daniel-Armand twist leave The Vampire Lestat finale in total chaos.

The sixth episode of Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, "Montreal," was… honestly, it was a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions that I will try to put into words as I write and continue wrapping my head around. I must repeat it: I'm not really sorry, but this show just keeps finding ways to keep us on our toes, between driving us insane with tension and edging us into madness with the chaotic sweetness this episode brought us. I have not been able to get it out of my head, and I am sure I will just never move on from all the greatness Loustat blessed us with.

Did I mention that I freaking loved this episode? I love the aspects of Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) that it presents: their deepest struggle, their feelings, and their love. Care? Appreciating? I'm not sure what to call it after all they have been through, but that fake spark between them, man… I missed that so much. They have a way of making me feel insanely parasocial because while I'm watching the show, I cannot believe they are real people and not just the characters they play. Their performances in the show have always been stellar, but this season has just made it pop with bold, intense writing. The dialogue on this episode is brutal, in the best way possible, and once again, so on fcking point! This season has been a true work of art. Pure cinema.

The episode follows Louis and Lestat on the evening before the show. And of course, all the last-minute engagements they scheduled before the show… and what a circus freak road to hell it was. Anyway, Louis wakes up at Lestat's, who is over again in his home in Montreal, as the band deals with the aftermath of Larry's (Noah Reid) death. From what we hear, Alex (Seamus Patterson) did not take to it well… and I mean, we imagined that would be the case. Anyway, up and out they head into the evening as their usual bickering fills our ears, bringing some sort of toxic comfort.

I will always hate how toxic their relationship is and how many got caught in the crossfire. It is what paved the path they are currently on, to be honest. Their dysfunctional little family set this whole thing in motion. And yet I love to see them together, so effortlessly rage-baiting each other to their heart's content, because when you can't die, it seems that living on the edge is what brings intensity to life. Anyway, I know they are both red flags, but I really enjoy their dynamic and constant roasting when they are together and getting along. They can be so precious at times. I will never get over Lestat's expressions when talking to Louis. He looked so giddy, and there were just so many emotions that had me kicking my feet and smiling like they were being like that to me. How can they be so freaking cute? The way this show has managed to change my perspective on these characters I grew up loving for completely different reasons. It just makes my heart so freaking happy. This show really showed me what it was like to be a fan again. I especially loved when Lestat stuck up for Antoinette and the way she was represented in the book. Justice for Antoinette, indeed.

Anyway… the first stop of the night: Daniel (Eric Bogosian). And it did not go well. We see Daniel has a tan, which Lestat mocks. Louis acts out the 'better than this' part, while Lestat completely underestimates Daniel. This completely backfires on them, and honestly? They kind of deserve it for all they have put Daniel through and for shredding any bit of confidence he had left. Once again had me back to hating them. They seriously had me yoyo-ing and playing with my emotions here. Once again showing so much attention to detail and how human they still are after all these years. So yeah. The meeting does not go well. We get some rehearsal time, and Louis gets to meet Sofia (Jennifer Ehle). I have an idea of the type of character he is dealing with.

And bam! Daniel releases a video that talks about who Lestat's mother is and what he does with her behind closed doors. Break… are we okay, fam? This is the moment we just knew this was not going to be their night, and quite a turn it took. The performances from Reid and Anderson in this scene have to be nominated for every award, because they had me screaming. Lestat's panic attack, Louis' disgust, and betrayal. And then how it just shifts. Unlike Gabriella, Louis feels with Lestat and doesn't intend to control him. I really wanted to reach through my screen and hug them there because they just felt so vulnerable and fragile, even if only for a second. I loved how they had to pause at a bar for a bit before making their next stop. Once again showing how easy and effortless their relationship can be. I loved how they accepted each other, and even more so when Louis called what Gabriella did for what it was. I think it helped open Lestat's eyes a bit. I'm glad they are being more honest with each other. The one thing they noticed in the video: Daniel and Armand (Assad Zaman) were in the sunlight.

But then the part I was most excited for since Lestat received the text from Mary Rick… Merrick! What a phenomenal scene as well. She gets to call Claudia (Delainey Hayles), and she gets her, but our girl is big mad. Rightfully so, if I might add. To the point where she escaped the ring meant to keep her in. It was brutal and horrible, and she just went off on Louis. It really reminded me of the book when Claudia tells him how she really feels about him, just ten times harsher. I hope it gave them closure, even if it was not the one they were looking for. This episode was just filled with momentum, tension, and a spectrum of emotions that kept us swirling. I do have a nagging sensation in the back of my brain that Claudia stepping outside of the circle will have other repercussions.

Before things truly go to hell, we get a brief moment of calm between Lestat and Louis at the park. For the sake of old times, they sit on a bench and their sweet interactions just made my heart soar. I liked how they both want to be better and how they dream of going elsewhere together. Once again kicking my feet when Louis touched Lestat's pinky with his because I love that cheese so much. That's when they are distracted by Alex, who is looking at them, right before Lestat and Louis' heads fall and roll off. The way I screamed at my screen, and once again, when we see it, it was Daniel and Armand who did it. What. The. Actual… I am not sure what to expect from this show at the moment, but it has left me with all the big feelings. Is it this that stops the concert? The conversion? Aaaaah! I don't even know what to think about this.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!