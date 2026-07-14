Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE Streaming on AMC+ in August

After a highlights screening at SDCC 2026, AMC Global Media's The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE will hit AMC+ on Sunday, August 23rd.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE streams on AMC+ Sunday, August 23, after its SDCC 2026 debut.

Hall H will screen highlights on July 24, with original songs by Daniel Hart performed by The Vampire Lestat star Sam Reid.

After the footage, cast and executive producers will reunite onstage at SDCC to discuss The Vampire Lestat season finale.

The Vampire Lestat season 3 follows Lestat’s explosive tour as fame, power, and the Great Conversion spiral worldwide.

Lestat's summer tour doesn't end with this weekend's season finale of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. On Friday, July 24th, highlights from The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only LIVE, featuring original songs from series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Sam Reid, will be screened for fans in Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026. Following the screening, cast and executive producers from the show will take the stage for the first time to reflect on the series's season ender. But that's not all: the electrifying premiere event will be available to stream on AMC+ beginning Sunday, August 23rd.

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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