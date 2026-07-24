Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: queen of the damned, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Returning for Season 4 as "Queen of the Damned"

AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat will be back for a fourth season as "Queen of the Damned," with Hannah Moscovitch as the new showrunner.

Article Summary AMC renews The Vampire Lestat for Season 4, retitling the next chapter Anne Rice’s Queen of the Damned.

Hannah Moscovitch takes over as showrunner, executive producing with Mark Johnson and former lead Rolin Jones.

AMC says Queen of the Damned will pit Lestat and familiar faces against Akasha with the world hanging in the balance.

The Vampire Lestat spotlighted its latest season at SDCC with a Hall H panel and One Night Only Live performance footage.

AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat will be back for a fourth season – and a name change. That's right, the fourth season of the hit AMC series will be titled Anne Rice's Queen of the Damned. In addition, Hannah Moscovitch will serve as the showrunner and will executive-produce alongside Mark Johnson and the previous showrunner, Rolin Jones. Moscovitch, Johnson, and Jones were joined by series stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and Sheila Atim for the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) Hall H panel.

"In The Vampire Lestat, Mark, Rolin, Hannah, and this extraordinary cast delivered an unforgettable season filled with propulsive storytelling that captivated the passionate and engaged fans of this franchise," shared Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios. "We can't wait to continue the journey with Queen of the Damned, one of the most iconic stories in Anne Rice's mythology, and watch our established and beloved characters confront Akasha with their world, and ours, very much hanging in the balance."

This week, not only did the hit series have a special panel set for today, "The Vampire Lestat" had a pretty colorful impact in and around the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 convention center. Here are some images from Bleeding Cool's roving team of photographers from when the four-day event was first getting underway:

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat descends on Hall H for the first time with highlights from the electrifying The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live music performance, followed by a panel with the cast and executive producers discussing the epic season, which finale on Sunday, July 19 on AMC and AMC+ – here's a look at what's set to go down:

The Vampire Lestat Panel on Friday, July 24, 12:30 pm-1:15 pm , Hall H

The Vampire Lestat cast and producers, including Jacob Anderson ("Louis du Pointe du Lac"), Assad Zaman ("Armand") and Eric Bogosian ("Daniel Molloy"), Rolin Jones (creator and showrunner), Mark Johnson (executive producer) and Hannah Moscovitch (executive producer) take the stage for a panel moderated by Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley discussing the jaw-dropping season finale, with highlights from the electrifying music performance The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live, featuring original songs from series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Sam Reid as Lestat.

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