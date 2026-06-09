Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat S03E02: "Toledo" Images: Lestat Needs His Mommy

Reconnecting, reflecting, and some serious clean-up. Here's the image gallery for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E02: "Toledo."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E02 "Toledo" teases answers after Baby Jenks warns Lestat that something dangerous is coming.

Lestat revisits his origins in Auvergne, reconnects in Toledo, and faces the fallout from the chaos in Detroit.

The Vampire Lestat episode "Toledo" also brings band friction and a messy clash with a disgruntled hotel owner.

New previews and behind-the-scenes teases hint at bigger threats ahead for Lestat, Daniel, and the season’s time-shifting arc.

So, who was "Trainspotting" Baby Jenks (Ella Ballentine) referring to when she gave Lestat (Sam Reid) the warning about something heading his way – and it didn't sound good, especially for Daniel (Eric Bogosian)? At this point, before the next episode of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Reid, Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat hits, we're going to start off every preview with one of the dozen questions we were left with from the season opener. With that in mind, we have the official overview and image gallery for this Sunday's chapter, S03E02: "Toledo," for you to check out – followed by some great behind-the-scenes looks at the series's return and teases of rof what's to come.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2: "Toledo" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 2: "Toledo" – Lestat revisits his origins in Auvergne, explores Toledo with a recent reconnection, and deals with the fallout from Detroit, facing both band tensions and a disgruntled hotel owner. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz & Kevin Hanna.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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