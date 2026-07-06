Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat S03E06 "Montreal": Interview with the Vampires

Louis and Lestat spend quality time with... Daniel?!? Here's the image gallery for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E06: "Montreal."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E06 “Montreal” teases a major shake-up after Akasha’s stunning debut changed everything.

Louis and Lestat sharing time with Daniel raises big questions as The Vampire Lestat heads into its penultimate hour.

Alex’s ominous presence adds fresh suspense to “Montreal,” hinting that danger is closing in fast on every side.

Rolin Jones promises The Vampire Lestat episode 6 delivers the best Claudia scene yet, making “Montreal” a must-watch.

We use the phrase "game-changing" a lot. But once Akasha (Sheila Atim) entered the scene this past weekend during the latest episode of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, we can safely say that the phrase not only applies but doesn't do the moment justice. With that in mind, we have the image gallery for the season's penultimate episode, S03E06: "Montreal." There is a whole lot to unpack in the images below, including Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) spending some quality time with… Daniel (Eric Bogosian)?!? Also, what's the deal with Alex (Seamus Patterson) looking like a stalking predator? Hmmm… here's a look:

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 6: "Montreal" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 6: "Montreal" – We didn't have an official overview released at the time of this writing, but we will update it when it gets released. Directed by Jane Wu and written by Ryan Kattner and Kevin Hanna.

Showrunner: "The Best Claudia Scene We Ever Wrote Is in Episode 6"

Jones had some interesting things to say about an upcoming episode that should grab the attention of Claudia (Hayles) fans out there. Speaking with EW, Jones explained why both Hayles and Anderson's Louis have much more prominent storylines than they had at this point in Anne Rice's book series. "I thought, 'She's a great f***ing actor,' that was the first and foremost thing. It was the same thing with Jacob. It was mostly that I loved these actors, and I did not feel we had done everything we could do with Delainey," Jones explained. Up to this point, Hayles' return has been as a diner waitress named Regina, whom Louis has developed an interest in (not surprisingly). But could we be seeing Hayles returning as Claudia, who turned to ash at the end of the second season – but not before vowing to find some way back? It sounds like Episode 6 is one to keep on our radars. "The best Claudia scene we ever wrote is in episode 6. It's not even close," Jones teased.

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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