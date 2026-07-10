Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat S03E06: "Montreal" Trailer, Sneak Peek Released

In what's being billed as a game-changing episode, here's a trailer and preview for AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E06: "Montreal."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E06 "Montreal" gets a trailer and sneak peek teasing a tense Louis and Lestat reunion.

Akasha’s arrival reshapes The Vampire Lestat as Lestat faces past and present during a pivotal event in his honor.

The Vampire Lestat "Montreal" preview hints Armand and Claudia/Regina could become major wildcards in Episode 6.

Rolin Jones teases the best Claudia scene yet in The Vampire Lestat Episode 6, making "Montreal" a must-watch.

Once Akasha (Sheila Atim) entered the scene last week, we knew that it was pretty safe to say that things weren't going to ever be the same for AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. That was pretty evident from the opening moments of the season premiere. But with Lestat (Sam Reid) forced to face his past and present during a special event in his honor, you can only imagine just how much worse things can get. Let's not forget that we have Armand (Assad Zaman) and Claudia/"Regina" (Delainey Hayles) as our wildcards – and you know things are going to get really interesting when the Mayfair Witches get involved. Here's a look at the official promo trailer and sneak peek at S03E06: "Montreal," with Lestat and Louis (Jacob Anderson) having a back-and-forth about their past, and guess which book?

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 6: "Montreal" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 6: "Montreal" – We didn't have an official overview released at the time of this writing, but we will update it when it gets released. Directed by Jane Wu and written by Ryan Kattner and Kevin Hanna.

Showrunner: "The Best Claudia Scene We Ever Wrote Is in Episode 6"

Jones had some interesting things to say about an upcoming episode that should grab the attention of Claudia (Hayles) fans out there. Speaking with EW, Jones explained why both Hayles and Anderson's Louis have much more prominent storylines than they had at this point in Anne Rice's book series. "I thought, 'She's a great f***ing actor,' that was the first and foremost thing. It was the same thing with Jacob. It was mostly that I loved these actors, and I did not feel we had done everything we could do with Delainey," Jones explained. Up to this point, Hayles' return has been as a diner waitress named Regina, whom Louis has developed an interest in (not surprisingly). But could we be seeing Hayles returning as Claudia, who turned to ash at the end of the second season – but not before vowing to find some way back? It sounds like Episode 6 is one to keep on our radars. "The best Claudia scene we ever wrote is in episode 6. It's not even close," Jones teased.

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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