Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: Sam Reid Was No Fan of Episode 3 Script (At First)

AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat Showrunner Rolin Jones and star Sam Reid discuss why Reid was "pissed about script three" - at first.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat star Sam Reid says he was “pissed” by episode 3 at first, fearing a wild tonal miss for Lestat’s origin.

Rolin Jones reveals Reid threw the script across the room before finishing the episode and seeing how the Magnus scene paid off.

The Vampire Lestat episode 3 frames Lestat’s brutal transformation by Magnus with an “80s music video” vibe during Daniel’s interview.

Reid ultimately praised the episode’s ending, saying the shocking sequence honored the seriousness of Lestat’s abusive turning.

While we continue to process what went down this past weekend during AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat and its concert stop in "Toronto," Jones and Reid are sharing some insights into how one scene was brought to particularly twisted and gruesome light. During Daniel's (Bogosian) "interview" (wow, was he pissed) with Lestat (Reid), we learn of the latter's transition into being a vampire at the brutal hands (and fangs) of Magnus (Damien Atkins). With Lestat singing "Your Biggest Fan," that moment of assault between him and Magnus was given (as Jones describes it) an "80s music video" vibe. To say that Reid wasn't happy when he reached that part of the script would be an understatement.

"Sam's talked about this moment where he threw the script across the room and then took a walk. He hadn't finished the episode yet," Jones shared with EW. "I was pissed about script three," Reid added. "The transformation, for me, was quite a key beat in this guy's journey. They were going to do it with this ridiculous song. I was like, 'Whoa, that's a really crazy Taylor Swift take on a very abusive transformation. Is that what this is?' Then I read it, and I was like, 'F*** you, man. Are you serious? How am I supposed to do this? How are we going to do this?'" But as we saw, the moment actually receives its level of seriousness and importance in Lestat's backstory, leading the main man to crash his car. "Then obviously, you get to the end, and it's a much better payoff," Reid adds. "I was just blown away, really."

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" – Armand goes on an apology tour; Lestat is triggered and lashes out as only he can, publicly embarrassing a personally invited concert attendee with a shoutout; Louis seeks comfort in a familiar face. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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