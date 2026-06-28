Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 E04 Preview: Next Stop, "The Devil's Road"

We've got a whole lot going on in tonight's chapter of AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E04: "The Devil's Road" - here's a look!

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat season 3 episode 4, "The Devil's Road," sends Armand to Daniel as Lestat spirals in public.

Louis grows fixated on Regina, setting up an emotional thread that could reshape The Vampire Lestat's story.

Rolin Jones teases The Vampire Lestat episode 6 with what he calls the best Claudia scene the series has written.

Sam Reid reveals why The Vampire Lestat episode 3 script upset him before Magnus' brutal transformation paid off.

And now, things start to get really, really interesting with the third season of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. With S03E04: "The Devil's Road," we've got Armand (Zaman) entering the scene for some quality time with Daniel (Bogosian), Lestat lashing out in ways that could cost him, and Louis (Anderson) developing a bit too much of a fixation with "Regina" (Hayles). With that in mind, we have an updated preview for tonight's episode, along with a ten-ton tease from Jones about a big Claudia moment in Episode 6, and Reid sharing how he wasn't a fan of Episode 3's script – at first.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" – Armand goes on an apology tour; Lestat is triggered and lashes out as only he can, publicly embarrassing a personally invited concert attendee with a shoutout; Louis seeks comfort in a familiar face. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz.

Ready to scorch the mortal world? Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/pBP3YztOJ2 — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 27, 2026

Showrunner: "The Best Claudia Scene We Ever Wrote Is in Episode 6"

Jones had some interesting things to say about an upcoming episode that should grab the attention of Claudia (Hayles) fans out there. Speaking with EW, Jones explained why both Hayles and Anderson's Louis have much more prominent storylines than they had at this point in Anne Rice's book series. "I thought, 'She's a great f***ing actor,' that was the first and foremost thing. It was the same thing with Jacob. It was mostly that I loved these actors, and I did not feel we had done everything we could do with Delainey," Jones explained. Up to this point, Hayles' return has been as a diner waitress named Regina, whom Louis has developed an interest in (not surprisingly). But could we be seeing Hayles returning as Claudia, who turned to ash at the end of the second season – but not before vowing to find some way back? It sounds like Episode 6 is one to keep on our radars. "The best Claudia scene we ever wrote is in episode 6. It's not even close," Jones teased.

The Vampire Lestat: Sam Reid Was No Fan of Episode 3 Script (At First)

Jones and Reid are sharing some insights into how one scene was brought to particularly twisted and gruesome light. During Daniel's (Bogosian) "interview" (wow, was he pissed) with Lestat (Reid), we learn of the latter's transition into being a vampire at the brutal hands (and fangs) of Magnus (Damien Atkins). With Lestat singing "Your Biggest Fan," that moment of assault between him and Magnus was given (as Jones describes it) an "80s music video" vibe. To say that Reid wasn't happy when he reached that part of the script would be an understatement.

"Sam's talked about this moment where he threw the script across the room and then took a walk. He hadn't finished the episode yet," Jones shared with EW. "I was pissed about script three," Reid added. "The transformation, for me, was quite a key beat in this guy's journey. They were going to do it with this ridiculous song. I was like, 'Whoa, that's a really crazy Taylor Swift take on a very abusive transformation. Is that what this is?' Then I read it, and I was like, 'F*** you, man. Are you serious? How am I supposed to do this? How are we going to do this?'" But as we saw, the moment actually receives its level of seriousness and importance in Lestat's backstory, leading the main man to crash his car. "Then obviously, you get to the end, and it's a much better payoff," Reid adds. "I was just blown away, really."

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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