Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Ep. 5 Image Gallery: Next Stop, "New York"

As the tour hits "New York," here's the official image gallery for AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E05.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat season 3 episode 5, "New York," follows the band in the studio as Lestat pushes everyone harder.

Episode 5 also digs into Lestat’s musical roots while Louis finally admits the guilty pleasure he’s been hiding.

After a packed episode of Great Conversion fallout, Armand, Louis, Daniel, and Lestat all face major turning points.

The Vampire Lestat episode 6 gets a major tease, with Rolin Jones calling it the best Claudia scene the series has written.

Between more movement on "The Great Conversion," Armand (Assad Zaman) on a "12-step" tour, Louis (Jacob Anderson) displaying some creepy attachment issues to "Regina" (Delainey Hayles), Daniel (Eric Bogosian) having one of the best moments this season so far, and Lestat (Sam Reid) still trying to figure it all out, there was a lot to unpack about this past weekend's episode of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. But like most great rock tours, the show must go on – and that means a look at the image gallery for S03E05: "New York."

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5: "New York" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5: "New York" – The band records their album, as Lestat revisits his musical origins and pushes them all to new extremes; Louis comes clean about his guilty pleasure; Molly gets a gift from the last person he expected. Written by Hannah Moscovitch and Daniel Hart.

Showrunner: "The Best Claudia Scene We Ever Wrote Is in Episode 6"

Jones had some interesting things to say about an upcoming episode that should grab the attention of Claudia (Hayles) fans out there. Speaking with EW, Jones explained why both Hayles and Anderson's Louis have much more prominent storylines than they had at this point in Anne Rice's book series. "I thought, 'She's a great f***ing actor,' that was the first and foremost thing. It was the same thing with Jacob. It was mostly that I loved these actors, and I did not feel we had done everything we could do with Delainey," Jones explained. Up to this point, Hayles' return has been as a diner waitress named Regina, whom Louis has developed an interest in (not surprisingly). But could we be seeing Hayles returning as Claudia, who turned to ash at the end of the second season – but not before vowing to find some way back? It sounds like Episode 6 is one to keep on our radars. "The best Claudia scene we ever wrote is in episode 6. It's not even close," Jones teased.

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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