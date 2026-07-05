Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: "New York" Bites Back

Big reveals, shocking moves, and more in AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E05: "New York." Here's a look...

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5, "New York," sees Lestat drive the band’s album sessions to dangerous new heights.

The Vampire Lestat preview teases Lestat’s musical past, a looming Great Conversion, and a possible introduction to the Queen.

Louis’s fixation on Regina grows darker in The Vampire Lestat, while Armand and Daniel’s time together brings major reveals.

Rolin Jones also teases The Vampire Lestat Episode 6, promising the best Claudia scene yet for Delainey Hayles fans.

With the growing threat of "The Great Conversion" casting a larger and larger shadow over the proceedings, we've got a lot going on in this week's episode of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E05: "New York." Lestat (Sam Reid) wants to make an album – and introduce us to The Queen (uh-oh). Louis's (Jacob Anderson) obsession with Regina (Delainey Hayles) gets creepier, and Armand (Assad Zaman) spends a little quality time with Daniel (Eric Bogosian) – and offers some big reveals. With that in mind, here's our updated preview for tonight's chapter:

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5: "New York" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 5: "New York" – The band records their album, as Lestat revisits his musical origins and pushes them all to new extremes; Louis comes clean about his guilty pleasure; Molly gets a gift from the last person he expected. Written by Hannah Moscovitch and Daniel Hart.

Are we ready? Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/RGDmrscRzE — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 4, 2026

Showrunner: "The Best Claudia Scene We Ever Wrote Is in Episode 6"

Jones had some interesting things to say about an upcoming episode that should grab the attention of Claudia (Hayles) fans out there. Speaking with EW, Jones explained why both Hayles and Anderson's Louis have much more prominent storylines than they had at this point in Anne Rice's book series. "I thought, 'She's a great f***ing actor,' that was the first and foremost thing. It was the same thing with Jacob. It was mostly that I loved these actors, and I did not feel we had done everything we could do with Delainey," Jones explained. Up to this point, Hayles' return has been as a diner waitress named Regina, whom Louis has developed an interest in (not surprisingly). But could we be seeing Hayles returning as Claudia, who turned to ash at the end of the second season – but not before vowing to find some way back? It sounds like Episode 6 is one to keep on our radars. "The best Claudia scene we ever wrote is in episode 6. It's not even close," Jones teased.

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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