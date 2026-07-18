Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Finale: "The Failures" Images (So Far)

AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat is slowly releasing images from the Season 3 finale, S03E07: "The Failures."

Article Summary AMC is slowly rolling out The Vampire Lestat Season 3 finale previews for S03E07, "The Failures," ahead of release.

The Vampire Lestat finale centers on the band’s last show and a dinner party where Lestat faces past and present demons.

Rolin Jones’s Anne Rice adaptation has now gone seven-for-seven with episodes leaking online ahead of official release.

Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Hannah Moscovitch, The Vampire Lestat finale arrives on AMC and AMC+ this weekend.

Okay, so here's an honest assessment of where things stand with the season finale of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. Earlier today, AMC began slowly rolling out images from S03E03: "The Failures" on social media, so we may have more to pass along later today. While all of this is going on, the show has now gone seven-for-seven regarding episodes leaking online early – and this one leaked really early. For those choosing to wait until an official release, we've got the most updated looks (at the time of this writing) that have been released waiting for you below. In addition, we have a look at Sam Reid walking viewers through his workout routine to play Lestat, courtesy of Men's Health.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Finale – S03E07: "The Failures" Preview

The Vampire Lestat S03E07: "The Failures" – The night of the band's final show, factions become clear when Lestat is the surprise guest of honor at a fancy dinner party where he must confront past and present demons. Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Hannah Moscovitch, here's a look at what's been released (so far) for this weekend's season finale (with additional images available on Instagram).

Hope you're hungry. The finale of #TheVampireLestat premieres tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/F1XpmHFTad — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 18, 2026

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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