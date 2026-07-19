Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season Finale: Our S03E07: "The Failures" Preview

The show must go on... right? Here's our preview for tonight's Season 3 finale of Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, S03E07: "The Failures."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat Season 3 finale, S03E07: "The Failures," airs tonight as AMC's rock-and-roll vampire saga hits its climax.

Lestat becomes the surprise guest at a lavish dinner party, where old wounds and present dangers finally collide.

Our The Vampire Lestat preview rounds up the official synopsis, teaser, and what to expect from the finale's big showdown.

Expect clear faction lines, rising tension before the band's final show, and finale teases that land harder after the episode.

It all comes down to this, folks. We've got the season finale of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat hitting AMC screens tonight. Earlier today, we dropped some vague teases on what you can expect – teases that will make much more sense after the episode drops. S03E07: "The Failures" brings to mind 1985's Re-Animator and one of Raj's dumbest decisions during his run on the hit CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. If you're checking this out ahead of a rewatch, you know we're right. If you've avoided it so far, feel free to let us know just how spot-on we were with that. Without further ado, here's our updated preview for tonight's season finale – followed by some deep dives into the season's penultimate episode and more.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Finale – S03E07: "The Failures" Preview

The Vampire Lestat S03E07: "The Failures" – The night of the band's final show, factions become clear when Lestat is the surprise guest of honor at a fancy dinner party where he must confront past and present demons. Directed by Alan Taylor and written by Hannah Moscovitch, here's a look at what's been released for this weekend's season finale:

Hope you're hungry. The finale of #TheVampireLestat premieres tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/F1XpmHFTad — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) July 18, 2026

In this third, rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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