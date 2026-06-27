Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Showrunner: Big Claudia Scene in E06; S03E04 Promo

Along with a trailer for The Vampire Lestat S03E04, Showrunner Rolin Jones teases that "the best Claudia scene we ever wrote" is on the way.

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat showrunner Rolin Jones teases “the best Claudia scene we ever wrote” is coming in Episode 6.

Jones says Delainey Hayles and Jacob Anderson got bigger The Vampire Lestat arcs because he wanted to do more with them.

Hayles currently appears as Regina, but Jones’ Episode 6 tease raises fresh The Vampire Lestat Claudia return questions.

The Vampire Lestat Episode 4, “The Devil’s Road,” gets an official trailer as Armand, Louis, and Lestat collide.

With the next chapter of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat set to drop in less than 24 hours, we have an official trailer for S03E04: "The Devil's Road" to pass along. But before we get to that, Jones had some interesting things to say about an upcoming episode that should grab the attention of Claudia (Hayles) fans out there. Speaking with EW, Jones explained why both Hayles and Anderson's Louis have much more prominent storylines than they had at this point in Anne Rice's book series.

"I thought, 'She's a great f***ing actor,' that was the first and foremost thing. It was the same thing with Jacob. It was mostly that I loved these actors, and I did not feel we had done everything we could do with Delainey," Jones explained. Up to this point, Hayles' return has been as a diner waitress named Regina, whom Louis has developed an interest in (not surprisingly). But could we be seeing Hayles returning as Claudia, who turned to ash at the end of the second season – but not before vowing to find some way back? It sounds like Episode 6 is one to keep on our radars. "The best Claudia scene we ever wrote is in episode 6. It's not even close," Jones teased.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Road" – Armand goes on an apology tour; Lestat is triggered and lashes out as only he can, publicly embarrassing a personally invited concert attendee with a shoutout; Louis seeks comfort in a familiar face. Written by Jonathan Ceniceroz.

Ready to scorch the mortal world? Watch an all-new episode of #TheVampireLestat tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/pBP3YztOJ2 — The Vampire Lestat (@AMCsAnneRice) June 27, 2026

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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