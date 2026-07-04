Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: Some Random S03E04: "The Devil's Road" Thoughts

Before the next stop on Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat tour, S03E05: "New York," we have some random, final thoughts on "The Devil's Road."

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat S03E04 deepens Lestat’s damage, reframing his toxicity through trauma, loss, and warped love.

Louis and Regina echo Lestat and Gabriella, exposing twisted family longing, loneliness, and dangerous projection.

Lestat’s Claudia grief and Armand confrontation reveal painful parallels, raising the stakes for every bond in play.

Daniel’s furious unraveling and Armand’s suspect confessions fuel fresh theories as The Vampire Lestat heads to New York.

AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E04 "The Devil's Road" was so masterfully written, directed, and performed. Let me just start by saying that the previous one wrecked me, and I struggled to write without letting my emotions take over. I really need to go over some things from this episode, as it did change my perspective on Lestat (Sam Reid) quite a bit. There are so many connecting threads and mirrored scenarios that my mind cannot shut up coming up with theories about where things might go or not. With that in mind, we have some random thoughts to pass along before the next chapter hits on Sunday.

So Lestat, yeah? There were so many things about episode 3 that were pretty hard to stomach, from Lestat to Louis (Jacob Anderson) to Daniel (Eric Bogosian); there is just no coming back from what happened here, and rightfully so. Lestat does know it, as we hear him confess that "serving c*nt has its consequences," and I have a feeling we may start seeing these sooner rather than later. However, the POV shifts as we see Lestat driving, Magnus and Louis reading Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) letter, and the aftermath of Daniel. We see the broken boundaries and the damage they caused. It was hard to watch these scenes. Where do we go from here? Clearly, nothing good will come from any of this…

Now moving on to the current episode… First, can we address Tom Pitt/Louis searching for Lestat on his phone… Loustat is never over… just like my delulu. That made me giggle. I found his current situation with Regina a little disturbing, to be honest. A much more nuanced approach coming out of loneliness than the one taken by Magnus (Damien Atkins). Yet nonetheless, that is what it reminded me of. I think it took a step in that direction the moment Regina called him "Daddy Lou." I did love their interactions, though. The team writing the dialogue this season deserves a raise, to be honest. Between that and Lestat's constant bangers whenever he speaks… chef kiss.

Moving on to disturbing thread number two: Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle). Not only did we get to see what she has done to Lestat in episode 3, but this episode just says, "Hold my beer… it gets worse." We should have known, considering we had seen Lestat's persona throughout the seasons, but the moment she said she was not a woman or a man, just a fever… we should have known it was more than a mere red flag. The way she constantly taunts Lestat just triggers me on a primal level that makes me want to reach through the screen and… have her catch a fist or two. Her manipulation just gets worse as it goes along, and man, do I hate her.

I did like the parallel between Lestat and Louis regarding Claudia. Louis avenged her in the last episode, and now we have Lestat making it clear to Armand (Assad Zaman) that he killed his daughter. It made me feel like, in a way (his own messed up way) he cared about Claudia. The way I went back so fast to season one to confirm that the necklace he gave Claudia was the same one left by Gabriella. I don't know, man… this kinda messed up my heart a little… especially after we had seen how insulted he had been after reading the book and what they alluded to happened in the train. After seeing his past and seeing what he learned was love, I am not surprised his sense of loving is so messed up. He needs therapy as much as Armand. That said, I do understand better why Lestat is such a toxic pos.

It is weird, but in a way, they seem to yearn for a family, and neither knows how to achieve that companionship. Louis gets to hear what he wants from Regina, while Lestat gets to hear what he wants from Gabriella. However, neither gets any real benefits from this, only possible headaches. Gabriella will never love Lestat, and Regina will never truly be Claudia. I wonder how Lestat will react when he sees Regina. Is there such a thing as a vamp heart attack or stroke? I truly believe that if it were not for Gabriella, Lestat would have a family setting with his band, as he seems to genuinely smile when he is with them. However, Gabriella is there to mess everything up as she does whenever Lestat is at peace. We all heard what she wants, pretty much to lay waste to humans. In regard to Louis, I am concerned that Baby Jinx will come to haunt them both, him and Regina. I don't know why, it's just a feeling.

And talking about Lestat with his band… Wow. The way these people just sniffed and disposed of everything at hand when the cop showed up. Regardless of where the apocalyptic concert mentioned leads, these people are probably alive thanks to Dr. Fareed (Gopal Divan). Anyway, I will reserve my thoughts on this scene, but it made me laugh. I wish for these moments to last, but then something always comes up. Like Sofia… Gabriella… ugh… I hate her even more for coming back, to be honest. I felt bad for Lestat when he asked why she couldn't let him hate her.

As for Daniel, his hateful serial insults make me feel like he hates that part of himself. He finally got some time with his papa, but that face after his outbursts just reminded me of depressed Daniel when he was younger. While I hate how hard he's been going at Lestat and Armand, I can also understand his anger toward them. Also, let's address Armand, too, while we're at it. I appreciate it his commitment to therapy and being better, i don't quite believe it. There is something that screams sus about all his moves, but I can't quite put my finger on it… yet. I think it might always find it funny when Armand is roasted, he kinda deserves it for not having a spine and being just as manipulative as the rest. But Daniel feeling awkward on Armand's behalf was not on my bingo card; no wonder he feels like he's going crazy. I would not know how to just feel like having your mind messed with so many times. At what point are my actions really mine? That said, Armand's confession stunned me even more. My man falls for everyone at this point. Like, Armand, I ask this with all the love in my heart: do you even know what you want, baby? I think he's working with that band member who returned. Ugh, I can't wait to see what happens.

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