Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Summer Tour Rolls On; Next Stop: SDCC 2026 (IMAGES)

With AMC's hit series set for a panel this Friday, Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat is making a colorful impact at SDCC. Here's a look!

Article Summary AMC’s The Vampire Lestat keeps its summer tour alive after the season finale, with a major San Diego Comic-Con 2026 push.

The Vampire Lestat heads to Hall H on Friday, July 24, for a special SDCC 2026 panel spotlighting the hit AMC series.

Season 4 buzz and possible surprises surround The Vampire Lestat as excitement builds around its SDCC weekend presence.

The Hall H event will include One Night Only Live performance highlights tied to The Vampire Lestat’s music-driven season.

Don't think for one second that just because AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat wrapped up its season last weekend, that the summer tour has come to an end. This week, not only does the hit series have a special panel set for Friday (more on that below), "The Vampire Lestat" is having a pretty colorful impact in and around the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 convention center. Could we be getting some Season 4 news – or maybe a surprise or two – heading into the weekend? We've got our radars tuned – enjoy some images from Bleeding Cool's roving team of photographers:

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat descends on Hall H for the first time with highlights from the electrifying The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live music performance, followed by a panel with the cast and executive producers discussing the epic season, which finale on Sunday, July 19 on AMC and AMC+ – here's a look at what's set to go down:

The Vampire Lestat Panel on Friday, July 24, 12:30 pm-1:15 pm , Hall H

The Vampire Lestat cast and producers, including Jacob Anderson ("Louis du Pointe du Lac"), Assad Zaman ("Armand") and Eric Bogosian ("Daniel Molloy"), Rolin Jones (creator and showrunner), Mark Johnson (executive producer) and Hannah Moscovitch (executive producer) take the stage for a panel moderated by Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley discussing the jaw-dropping season finale, with highlights from the electrifying music performance The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only Live, featuring original songs from series composer Daniel Hart and performed by Sam Reid as Lestat.

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