Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: martin, The Varnell Hill Show

The Varnell Hill Show: Paramount+ Previews "Martin" Spinoff Series

Set to hit Paramount+ beginning on September 1st, here's a look at the Tommy Davidson-starring "Martin" spinoff series, The Varnell Hill Show.

Article Summary The Varnell Hill Show premieres on Paramount+ September 1, reviving Martin’s fan-favorite character for a new era.

Tommy Davidson returns as Varnell Hill, chasing late-night TV glory and the spotlight he still believes he deserves.

The Varnell Hill Show follows Varnell battling network pressure, family drama, celebrity chaos, and his own big ego.

Martin star Martin Lawrence joins a guest-filled lineup, with Kym Whitley and Wendy Raquel Robinson in the main cast.

Nearly 30 years after FOX's hit Martin Lawrence-starring sitcom Martin wrapped up its five-season run, Paramount+ has released a set of first-look images from the Tommy Davidson-starring spinoff series, The Varnell Hill Show. Set to hit the streaming service on September 1st, the eight-episode series reintroduces viewers to Davidson's Varnell Hill, who's ready to return to the spotlight – and to get the star treatment that he believes he deserves – three decades after his flagship show ended. Joining Davidson on Paramount+'s The Varnell Hill Show are Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson, and Chris Williams. In addition, the spinoff series includes guest stars Lawrence, Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, and Omarion.

Set behind the scenes of Hill's new fictional late-night talk show, the spinoff series follows Varnell as he fights to stay relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape. Between network executives eager to modernize the show, a chaotic writers' room, celebrity guests, family drama, and his own outsized ego, Varnell quickly discovers that keeping a television empire together may be harder than building one in the first place. Here's a look at the preview images that were released – with more than a few familiar faces:

Originally running from 1992 to 1997 on Fox, the hit sitcom Martin starred Lawrence as Martin Payne. Original cast members Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II reunited in 2022 for a 90-minute BET+ special, which was filmed on the sitcom's set. Bentley Kyle Evans serves as director, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. In association with BET Studios, also executive producing are Lawrence, Davidson, Jesse Collins & Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment, Stacy Lyles, Rae Proctor & Robert Lawrence for Runteldat Entertainment, and Mark Greenberg & Andrew Horne for Harvest Studios.

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