Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Varnell Hill Show

The Varnell Hill Show Trailer: Paramount+ Previews "Martin" Spinoff

Set for September 1st, Paramount+ released an official trailer for the Tommy Davidson-starring "Martin" spinoff, The Varnell Hill Show.

Article Summary Paramount+ has released the official The Varnell Hill Show trailer ahead of the Martin spinoff’s September 1 premiere.

Tommy Davidson returns as Varnell Hill, chasing renewed fame and the spotlight he believes still belongs to him.

The Varnell Hill Show follows Varnell behind the scenes of a new late-night series in a changing TV landscape.

The eight-episode Martin spinoff features a strong ensemble and major guest stars, including Martin Lawrence.

Earlier this month, Paramount+ released a set of first-look images from the Tommy Davidson-starring The Varnell Hill Show, a spinoff of FOX's hit Martin Lawrence-starring sitcom Martin, nearly 30 years in the making. Set to hit the streaming service on September 1st, the eight-episode series reintroduces viewers to Davidson's Varnell Hill, who's ready to return to the spotlight – and to get the star treatment that he believes he deserves – three decades after his flagship show ended. Joining Davidson on Paramount+'s The Varnell Hill Show are Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson, and Chris Williams. In addition, the spinoff series includes guest stars Lawrence, Ms. Pat, Deon Cole, Damon Wayans, Mike Epps, and Omarion. After getting a look at the official overview and first-look images, Paramount+ released an official trailer – and you can check that out above.

Set behind the scenes of Hill's new fictional late-night talk show, the spinoff series follows Varnell as he fights to stay relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape. Between network executives eager to modernize the show, a chaotic writers' room, celebrity guests, family drama, and his own outsized ego, Varnell quickly discovers that keeping a television empire together may be harder than building one in the first place. Here's a look at the preview images that were released – with more than a few familiar faces:

Originally running from 1992 to 1997 on Fox, the hit sitcom Martin starred Lawrence as Martin Payne. Original cast members Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II reunited in 2022 for a 90-minute BET+ special, which was filmed on the sitcom's set. Bentley Kyle Evans serves as director, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. In association with BET Studios, also executive producing are Lawrence, Davidson, Jesse Collins & Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Entertainment, Stacy Lyles, Rae Proctor & Robert Lawrence for Runteldat Entertainment, and Mark Greenberg & Andrew Horne for Harvest Studios.

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