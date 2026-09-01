Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: The Venture Bros

The Venture Bros. Co-Creator Reveals Order of the Triad Series Pitched

The Venture Bros. co-creator Jackson Publick posted a look at The Order of the Triad, revealing that a spinoff was pitched but not picked up.

Article Summary The Venture Bros. co-creator Jackson Publick confirmed an Order of the Triad spinoff was pitched but ultimately rejected.

Publick said he and Doc Hammer worked on the Venture Bros. Triad project on and off for years, with recent progress.

The proposed Venture Bros. spinoff centered on Dr. Orpheus, Jefferson Twilight, and The Alchemist as the Order of the Triad.

Publick revealed the Venture Bros. project reached the pitch deck stage, with discussion of a possible pilot script as well.

Here's the thing about anniversaries. They're a great time to look at how things are, the road taken to get there, and where the road could be headed. It's also an opportunity to look back at what might've been – and that s**t can be painful. We were on the receiving end of an example of that on Tuesday night, when The Venture Bros. co-creator Jackson Publick revealed that a spinoff of the popular Adult Swim series was pitched – and shut down. Taking to social media, Publick posted an animated image of The Order of the Triad – Dr. Byron Orpheus (voiced by Steven Rattazzi), Jefferson Twilight (voiced by Charles Parnell), and The Alchemist (voiced by Dana Snyder) – the focus of the project. In the comments section of the Instagram post, Publick shared that they were working with Doc Hammer on it "on and off" over the past few years, but "we really dug in over the past couple of months. When a fan said they felt "extremely excited, then instantly crushed" looking at the image, Publick replied, "I feel the same way every time I look at it." As for how far along they were with it, Publick shared that there was "just a pitch deck," but a potential pilot script was worked on.

The Venture Bros. Duo on Season 8/Film Changes, Show's Future

"A lot of what Hank was going through was part of my plan [for season 8]. We weren't gonna see Hank until, like, the third episode of the season; he was gonna be missing. We would've had him on the road for a season, and he would have really done the 'High Fidelity' thing of looking up what he imagined to be his old girlfriends; he was gonna bother the mail lady again, and he was gonna bother Mary Lou Retton because he had a poster of her and got his first erection watching 'Mary Lou's Flip Flop Shop,'" Publick shared during an interview with Polygon from 2023. "Everybody's starting points in the film matched with what we were going to do with the season, and then everything went in a whole new direction." As for the film truly being the end, it didn't sound like that was the case – at least from Hammer and Publick's perspective. But if it is? That's okay, too. "It is so sad, we love the show. We left for reasons that were out of our control. Would we do it again? Sure. If we never do it again, everything is fine," Hammer shared. "We love the show more than our fans do, which seems ridiculous, but we do."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!