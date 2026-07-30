Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: AMC Global Media, Netflix Set $500M Streaming Deal

AMC Global Media and Netflix announced a new $500 million co-exclusive streaming rights deal for The Walking Dead Universe, set for 2027.

Article Summary AMC Global Media and Netflix struck a five-year, $500 million The Walking Dead streaming deal beginning in 2027.

Netflix will co-exclusively stream the full The Walking Dead Universe, including Fear, Daryl Dixon, Dead City and more.

AMC+ will finally stream the original The Walking Dead for the first time after Netflix’s long U.S. exclusive run.

Series launch dates will vary as current licensing deals expire, with AMC emphasizing a co-exclusive global strategy.

During the company's first-quarter earnings call in May, AMC Global Media CEO Kristin Dolan shared with Wall Street analysts that a new licensing deal for "The Walking Dead" franchise was close, noting that the company was eyeing a co-exclusive partners, that "there are some very large and enthusiastic partners in the bidding process right now," and that a number of options are being considered. On Thursday, AMC Global Media announced a new five-year, $500 million licensing deal with Netflix that will see the entire TWD Universe streaming on both Netflix and AMC+, beginning in 2027.

What that means is that Netflix gets co-exclusive rights to stream the original series, and spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Tales of The Walking Dead. In return, AMC Global Media will be able to stream the original series for the first time ever, after Netflix held the U.S. streaming rights exclusively since 2011. As for when each series will debut on the streaming service, that will depend on when each show's respective current licensing deal expires.

"Audiences have discovered and loved The Walking Dead on Netflix for nearly 15 years and the show continues to attract new fans," said Lori Conkling, Vice President of Licensing at Netflix. "We're excited to partner with AMC Global Media to continue to expand that access to more audiences around the world and bring the entirety of The Walking Dead Universe to Netflix." Doland added, "We are thrilled to expand our long-time partnership with Netflix around The Walking Dead. This deal creates a global destination for this universe – all shows, all episodes – making the franchise more accessible than ever to fans around the world. In addition, the co-exclusive agreement allows us to bring the original series to AMC+ for the first time early next year. Netflix has been an important partner in making The Walking Dead one of the most successful franchises in the history of entertainment. This agreement is a fantastic result for our companies, for the fans and for this timeless IP."

"We've been really excited about the inbound for discussion on the licensing rights for The Walking Dead," Dolan originally shared earlier this year. "We're really looking at every scenario. There's a variety of ways to look at it. We definitely feel it's important to keep some of the content for ourselves co-exclusively, so we're emphasizing the fact that we're looking predominantly a co-exclusive deals, but there are some very large and enthusiastic partners in the bidding process right now. So, we're really looking at any variety of constructs, but the key thing for us is co-exclusivity." That means AMC Global Media could be looking at one large production partner or several partners. "We may chunk it up, may all go to one partner, domestic versus international. There's many, many ways to skin this cat," Dolan added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!