Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: AMC In "Active Discussions" with Norman Reedus

AMC CCO/AMC Studios President Dan McDermott had some interesting things to say about Norman Reedus and his future with The Walking Dead.

Article Summary AMC says The Walking Dead will remain a core franchise, with more shows planned across its platforms.

Dan McDermott confirms AMC is in active discussions with Norman Reedus about Daryl Dixon’s next story.

With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon ending after season 4, fans are asking what comes next for Daryl.

Scott M. Gimple says a larger The Walking Dead reunion remains possible, though timing is still uncertain.

So, what happens with Norman Reedus's Daryl Dixon once the final credits roll on the finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? That's a question many fans have been asking since news broke that the spinoff's upcoming fourth season would also be its last, along with the "bigger picture" questions regarding the future of the TWD Universe (more on that below). During a recent interview with The Ankler, Dan McDermott, AMC's Chief Content Officer and President of AMC Studios, made it clear that "The Walking Dead" won't be going anywhere anytime soon, and he wants Reedus to be a part of it.

"We will always have Walking Dead shows on our platforms," McDermott reassured fans. As for Reedus, the AMC Global Media executive noted that both the actor's and the character's popularity is hard to deny. "We adore Norman and the Daryl Dixon character – he's clearly a fan favorite, and people show up for him wherever he is," McDermott shared. "We are in active discussions with him right now about what we should and can do for the next iteration of a story in the Walking Dead Universe for Daryl Dixon."

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season this month, and Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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