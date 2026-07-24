Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Final Season Set for 2027: Norman Reedus

In a heartfelt post about filming the final season, Norman Reedus announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 is set for 2027.

Article Summary Norman Reedus confirmed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon final season episodes are coming in 2027 via Instagram.

Reedus marked the final day of filming and teased a hard-hitting last chapter for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The update means fans waiting for more The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon after Season 3 will have a longer wait.

Scott M. Gimple also addressed the wider TWD future, including hopes for a Rick and Daryl reunion down the line.

Later today, fans are hoping to learn more about the future of "The Walking Dead" universe when a whole lot of familiar faces show up at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) to get the word out about the third season of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. But we got some intel earlier than expected when it comes to Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. If you were expecting more TWD goodness later this year once "Dead City" wraps Season 3, you're going to have to wait a little longer.

"'Daryl Dixon's' final episodes are coming 2027! I can't quite believe we're here," Reedus wrote as the caption to his Instagram post on Friday, which also included images from the final day of filming. "Thank you to every single one of you who joined us on this journey – through the good, the brutal, and everything in between. We've gotten a lot of bruises, scars, and concussions along the way. A lot of hard work went into this series, especially the crews. This last chapter is gonna hit different and hit hard. I can't wait for you all to see them. See you in 2027. Missing u all at Comicon ❤️"

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season this month, and Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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