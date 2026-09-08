Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Final Season Teaser; Jimmy Smits Joins

Check out an official teaser for the final season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with Jimmy Smits joining the cast in a key role.

Article Summary AMC+ released the first teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon final season, confirming the series ends in 2027.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride return as Daryl and Carol, facing a bleak future together across Spain.

Jimmy Smits joins The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as Captain Alejandro Perkins, a survivor with a Navy past.

Norman Reedus marked the end of filming, while AMC confirmed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wraps with season 4.

With Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon set for a big presence during October's New York Comic Con (NYCC), AMC+ rolled out an early look at the fourth and final season. Set for a 2027 premiere, Reedus's Daryl and McBride's Carol will be joined by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue, The West Wing).

In the final season, while crossing the ravaged badlands of Spain, Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride) grasp onto hope – and each other – as uncertainty about their future grows. Smits plays Captain Alejandro Perkins, a former U.S. Navy officer and medical doctor who found a unique way to thrive during the apocalypse. The final run also stars Romain Levi, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Candela Saitta, and Hugo Arbués – and you can check out new images below (with the official teaser waiting for you above).

"'Daryl Dixon's' final episodes are coming 2027! I can't quite believe we're here," Reedus wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from July, also including images from the final day of filming. "Thank you to every single one of you who joined us on this journey – through the good, the brutal, and everything in between. We've gotten a lot of bruises, scars, and concussions along the way. A lot of hard work went into this series, especially the crews. This last chapter is gonna hit different and hit hard. I can't wait for you all to see them. See you in 2027. Missing u all at Comicon ❤️"

🧟‍♂️ Breaking news out of #SDCC26: IT'S OFFICIAL! #DarylDixon returns for its fourth and final season in 2027. pic.twitter.com/bxxsvf3iVA — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 24, 2026

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season this month, and Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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