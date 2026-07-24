Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Gimple Confirms Final Season in 2027

The Walking Dead CCO Scott Gimple confirmed Norman Reedus' news from today: the final season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hits in 2027.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will end with Season 4 in 2027, with Scott Gimple confirming the news at SDCC.

Norman Reedus first revealed on Instagram that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon final episodes are coming in 2027.

AMC also shared official confirmation online, making it clear The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is heading into its last run.

Gimple also touched on the wider TWD future, including hopes for a Rick and Daryl reunion somewhere down the line.

Earlier today, Norman Reedus dropped the news on social media that the fourth and final season of AMC's Reedus– and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wouldn't hit screens until 2027. In case you were hoping that was a joke or an exaggeration, The Walking Dead Universe CCO Scott Gimple made the official announcement during today's San Diego Comic-Con panel for the third season of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Here's a look at what Reedus shared earlier today, followed by a video of Gimple confirming the news.

"'Daryl Dixon's' final episodes are coming 2027! I can't quite believe we're here," Reedus wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from earlier on Friday, also including images from the final day of filming. "Thank you to every single one of you who joined us on this journey – through the good, the brutal, and everything in between. We've gotten a lot of bruises, scars, and concussions along the way. A lot of hard work went into this series, especially the crews. This last chapter is gonna hit different and hit hard. I can't wait for you all to see them. See you in 2027. Missing u all at Comicon ❤️"

🧟‍♂️ Breaking news out of #SDCC26: IT'S OFFICIAL! #DarylDixon returns for its fourth and final season in 2027. pic.twitter.com/bxxsvf3iVA — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 24, 2026

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season this month, and Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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