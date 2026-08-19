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The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Mayfair Witches Set for NYCC 2026

AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Alexandra Daddario-starring Mayfair Witches will be spotlighted at NYCC 2026.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches are both set for AMC’s NYCC 2026 spotlight panel.

The AMC+ Spotlight lands Friday, October 9 at 3:30 PM ET on the Main Stage with reveals, stories, and first looks.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon won’t return until 2027, but NYCC attendees can expect early teases and key updates.

Norman Reedus confirmed Daryl Dixon’s fourth and final season arrives in 2027, with Scott M. Gimple eyeing more TWD.

Are you a fan of AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? What about showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches? Because if you are, and you plan on attending New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, then you might want to check out what's on tap for Friday, October 9th (3:30 pm ET/Main Stage)"

AMC+ Spotlight: "Kill Jackie," "YAGA," "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon": Join us for highlights of some of the year's most anticipated series. Join the stars and creators of "Kill Jackie," "Yaga," "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," and "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" for exclusive reveals, behind-the-scenes stories, and first looks you won't see anywhere else. A must-attend event for fans.

Though both shows won't return until 2027, attendees can expect early looks, unique insights, and helpful intel on what's to come next year.

"'Daryl Dixon's' final episodes are coming 2027! I can't quite believe we're here," Reedus wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from July, also including images from the final day of filming. "Thank you to every single one of you who joined us on this journey – through the good, the brutal, and everything in between. We've gotten a lot of bruises, scars, and concussions along the way. A lot of hard work went into this series, especially the crews. This last chapter is gonna hit different and hit hard. I can't wait for you all to see them. See you in 2027. Missing u all at Comicon ❤️"

🧟‍♂️ Breaking news out of #SDCC26: IT'S OFFICIAL! #DarylDixon returns for its fourth and final season in 2027. pic.twitter.com/bxxsvf3iVA — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 24, 2026

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season this month, and Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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