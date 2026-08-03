Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Poster: Are We Reading Too Much Into It?

A new poster for the final season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was released - and we can't tell if we're reading too much into it.

Article Summary AMC released a new The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 poster teasing that “it’s all been leading to this.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will end with its fourth and final season in 2027, per Norman Reedus and AMC.

The teaser fuels our theory that Daryl Dixon could be building toward a bigger Walking Dead reunion event.

Scott Gimple says a Rick and Daryl reunion is still a hope, hinting at more future plans for The Walking Dead.

Before August hit, fans learned that from Norman Reedus and The Walking Dead Universe CCO Scott Gimple that the fourth and final season of AMC's Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was set to hit screens in 2027. Not long after, we learned that AMC Global Media and Netflix had signed a $500 million co-exclusive deal for the TWD Universe that makes the franchise's future look a lot brighter. So, are we reading into the "Daryl Dixon" teaser poster that was released today, the one that came with this social media caption: "It's all been leading to this"? Yup, we absolutely are. Because the easy way to read that would be that Season 4 brings everything from the previous seasons to a head. But our inner geek fanboy reads it as the next step in getting "the band" back together. Maybe the reason that the season is running in 2027 is so that they can have time for some additional scenes? Again, pure speculation!!!

Here's a look at the teaser poster for the fourth and final season that was released on Monday, followed by some additional insights into the future of the TWD Universe:

It's all been leading to this. The final season of #DarylDixon arrives in 2027. pic.twitter.com/FfDOVBAMOV — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 3, 2026

"'Daryl Dixon's' final episodes are coming 2027! I can't quite believe we're here," Reedus wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from July, also including images from the final day of filming. "Thank you to every single one of you who joined us on this journey – through the good, the brutal, and everything in between. We've gotten a lot of bruises, scars, and concussions along the way. A lot of hard work went into this series, especially the crews. This last chapter is gonna hit different and hit hard. I can't wait for you all to see them. See you in 2027. Missing u all at Comicon ❤️"

🧟‍♂️ Breaking news out of #SDCC26: IT'S OFFICIAL! #DarylDixon returns for its fourth and final season in 2027. pic.twitter.com/bxxsvf3iVA — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 24, 2026

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returning for its third season this month, and Reedus and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run later this year. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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