Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, teaser, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Releases New "The Book of Carol" Teaser

AMC released a new teaser for Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol.

Now, this was a pleasant surprise. We knew that we would be getting a first look at Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol after the finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and during the premiere of Giancarlo Esposito-starring Parish. But just to make sure that we didn't forget, AMC released a new teaser for the summer-returning spinoff series – and we have it waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released tonight ahead of the special preview – which we will have coming your way as soon as it officially drops:

In the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!