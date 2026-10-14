Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 Sneak Peek: Is Daryl Cursed?

In the following sneak peek at the fourth and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl believes he might be cursed.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 gets a new sneak peek as Daryl admits to Carol he feels cursed.

The tense final-season clip turns fast when a horde of speed walkers interrupts Daryl and Carol’s heart-to-heart.

AMC confirmed The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 premieres in February 2027 after its NYCC 2026 reveal.

Norman Reedus says the final season is way sadder, with home, survival, and walker variants driving the endgame.

In September, AMC dropped an official teaser for the fourth and final season of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, along with some pretty big casting news (more on that in a minute). A month later, at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026, it was announced that Season 4 would premiere in February 2027 – with Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and The Walking Dead CCO Scott Gimple offering some insights into what's to come (more on that in a minute, too). Now, courtesy of IGN Fan Fest, we've got a sneak peek at the final run to pass along. In the clip below, Daryl (Reedus) opens up to Carol (McBride) about feeling like he's cursed – and that she's paying the price for it. But that heart-to-heart gets a pin put in it when a horde of very fast walkers hit the scene.

If you thought the idea of the series ending was sad, Reedus warned that Season 4 gets "way sadder," and that the importance of finding a place you can call "home" will be a major theme during the NYCC panel presentation. Oh, and in case there was doubt? Those walker variants – like the speed walkers and the rage walkers – have found their way to Spain. Speaking of finding their way to Spain, apparently a character from earlier in the series will be showing up – but didn't we already know about Romain Levi's Codron returning?

In the final season, while crossing the ravaged badlands of Spain, Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride) grasp onto hope – and each other – as uncertainty about their future grows. Jimmy Smits plays Captain Alejandro Perkins, a former U.S. Navy officer and medical doctor who found a unique way to thrive during the apocalypse. The final run also stars Romain Levi, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Candela Saitta, and Hugo Arbués – and you can check out new images below (with the official teaser waiting for you above).

"'Daryl Dixon's' final episodes are coming 2027! I can't quite believe we're here," Reedus wrote as the caption to his Instagram post from July, also including images from the final day of filming. "Thank you to every single one of you who joined us on this journey – through the good, the brutal, and everything in between. We've gotten a lot of bruises, scars, and concussions along the way. A lot of hard work went into this series, especially the crews. This last chapter is gonna hit different and hit hard. I can't wait for you all to see them. See you in 2027. Missing u all at Comicon ❤️"

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD Future

We've got Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City having recently wrapped its third season, and Reedus and McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapping up its run in 2027. With no rumblings of a second season of Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, that means 2027 could turn out to be slim pickings for fans of the TWD Universe. Could the three spinoffs be leading to a big reunion event series? Could we be looking at a new The Walking Dead series in the future?

TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple addressed that topic during Brandon Davis's recent wide-ranging interview with Gimple (which you can check out below). "Absolutely, still a hope. I mean, it's very challenging for a variety of reasons, which have everything to do again with 2026 production. But things change very quickly, and I've drawn up all sorts of garden-of-forking-paths kind of plans," Gimple shared. "I would hope… it might be a minute. It might be tomorrow. I might be off at the retirement home. But I think… I think we'll eventually get there, and I think there's enough stuff to handle, source material, emotional, plot-wise, everything, that we could do something brilliant."

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