Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City BTS Look Spotlights Season 3's New Faces

AMC released a new behind-the-scenes look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3.

Article Summary AMC’s new The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 BTS video spotlights Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and fresh cast faces.

The Walking Dead: Dead City returns July 26, with Aimee Garcia, Jimmi Simpson, and Raúl Castillo getting key intros.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan tease a major Negan-Maggie shift, with Season 3 exploring uneasy trust and growth.

Seth Hoffman says The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 will push the franchise forward, including recurring walkers with personality.

With less than a month to go until AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City returns for its third season on July 26th, the hit spinoff series is offering a fun look behind the scenes at how the production came together. Even better, it gives viewers an even better opportunity to get to know Aimee Garcia/Renata, Jimmi Simpson/Dillard, and Raúl Castillo/Luis.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode,

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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