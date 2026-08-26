Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Emily Kinney on Returning to TWD Universe

Emily Kinney on returning as Beth for the next episode of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 goes experimental with S03E06 “Genesis,” imagining a world with no zombie apocalypse.

Negan and Maggie meet under radically different circumstances in the alt-reality episode, with Beth returning to the story.

Emily Kinney says she was shocked but excited to return as Beth, never expecting another Walking Dead universe comeback.

Kinney says rejoining Lauren Cohan and familiar crew felt natural, and fans will also get to hear her sing in the episode.

This weekend, AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's third season of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City goes experimental with S03E06: "Genesis." With tensions high between Negan (Morgan) and Renata (Aimee Garcia), leaving Maggie (Cohan) caught in the middle, this weekend's episode brings us an alt-reality take on the show's universe – one where there was no zombie apocalypse, and Negan and Maggie met under very different circumstances. Over the summer, we learned that Emily Kinney would be returning as Maggie's sister, Beth, for the episode – and now, Kinney is sharing some thoughts with EW about her return. Oh, and a bonus? We're going to get a chance to see Kinney sing during the episode:

Kinney on Being asked to Return to the "TWD" Universe: "I never would've imagined that I was coming back at all. Years ago, when 'The Walking Dead' series was still going, I vaguely remember they were like, 'Oh, maybe in someone's fever dream, there'd be a thing again.' And it was gonna be a bunch of characters, but then that never happened. But I never would've imagined it, especially because now the main show was over. So I was very surprised. I had no idea. But I was excited."

Kinney on How Her Return Felt "Natural": "Yeah, it just felt really natural. There are even some of the same people working on 'Dead City' that worked on 'Walking Dead.' Of course, Lauren, but also people on the crew. Vincent, who was the key hair person, worked on the regular 'Walking Dead.' There were a lot of familiar faces. My experience with 'Walking Dead' is maybe just stuck with me, and so then coming back to it was like, 'Oh, yeah, I fit in here.' Especially working with Lauren, we've always just had a really natural, easy way of working together that I don't think I've encountered anywhere else. Anytime we have to do anything emotional, it's always very easy."

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