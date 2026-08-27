Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan on "Hallmark" Ep, Batting Average

The Walking Dead: Dead City star Jeffrey Dean Morgan on the upcoming "Hallmark" alt-reality episode and what viewers WON'T get to see.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 heads into a bold alt-reality episode where the apocalypse never happened.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says Dead City’s “Hallmark” episode puts Negan and Maggie together under very different terms.

Emily Kinney’s Beth returns alive in The Walking Dead: Dead City’s reality-bending S03E06, “Genesis.”

Morgan jokes he crushed every batting cage pitch on set, but viewers won’t fully see his perfect Negan batting average.

AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's third season of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to take a creative deep-dive with this weekend's episode, S03E06: "Genesis." With tensions high between Negan (Morgan) and Renata (Aimee Garcia), leaving Maggie (Cohan) caught in the middle, viewers will be presented with an alt-reality take on the show's universe – one where there was no zombie apocalypse, Negan and Maggie meet under very different circumstances, and Emily Kinney's Beth is very much alive. With only days to go, Morgan is offering more insights into the special episode – beginning with what it was about filming the episode that "pissed me off" (spoiler: it's nothing bad).

In another example of how the episode twists the reality we've come to know, there's a scene between Negan, Maggie, and a baseball bat – except this time, it's at a NYC batting cage. And it's that very scene that Morgan has an issue with – more specifically, he has an issue with what scenes won't show viewers. "What you don't see there is I hit every f***ing ball that was pitched at me! I never missed! It pissed me off because I had this huge speech and I couldn't miss," Morgan shared, laughing. "I was hitting every f***ing ball hard. I remember being really mad when I saw the cut of that. I'm like, 'You can't tell that I'm hitting everything!' That was the only thing that upset me about the episode."

Getting serious for a moment, Morgan considers this weekend's episode "a stroke of brilliance" and a bold creative move for the franchise. It's also a chance for Negan to sport some new threads. "Just not being in my leather coat, for instance, was a thrill," he shared. "I'm wearing a f***ing suit! It was really fun to shoot and still be Negan, and yet in this alternate world where the apocalypse has never happened. It was a cool way to further the story in a way that we had never done before on the show. If you can think of something like that after doing a show for 15 years, that's pretty cool." In fact, Morgan had a name for the special episode. "I called it our Hallmark episode. It reminded me of a Christmas movie. Except for the fact that f***ing Negan is still Negan in this alternate life," he added. "He's still that guy, and he's finding trouble wherever he goes."

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