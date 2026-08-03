Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan on Negan Being Maggie's Protector

The Walking Dead: Dead City star Jeffrey Dean Morgan discusses Negan's mindset, the Dama, and Negan as Maggie and Hershel's protector.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E02 delivers a major shock as Negan kills [SPOILER] after Maggie keeps them alive.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says Negan doesn't trust Renata and believes Maggie should already be leading the group.

Morgan explains Negan enjoys taking out [SPOILER], mixing revenge with his instinct to protect Maggie.

Negan sees [SPOILER] death as the only way Maggie and Hershel can move forward in The Walking Dead: Dead City.

AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City hasn't been wasting a lot of time taking care of the "big bads" that haunted Negan (Morgan) and Maggie (Cohan) over the course of the first two seasons. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because another major player was taken off the playing field in a very big way by the time credits rolled on S03E02: "Haven."

As we saw at the end of last week's episode, the Dama (Lisa Emery) is very much alive – and recruiting for a comeback. Unfortunately, she learns pretty quickly that guns beat rocks, paper, and scissors – and people with knives. After an attempt at a hunger strike, and Maggie's offer giving her a quicker death, the Dama chose to live and began to eat. Unfortunately for her, Negan had other plans. Not buying into Maggie's belief that the Dama is more valuable alive than dead, Negan makes use of the knife Maggie left for the Dama to kill herself to do the job for her.

"Negan is at the point where already Renata [Aimee Garcia] is kind of rubbing him a way that he doesn't like. I don't think that this is the person that should be leading us. And, you know, Negan's never done real well with people telling him what to do. And Renata is big on telling Negan what he should do," Morgan shared with EW, explaining where Negan's mind was at heading to that game-changing moment. "Maggie is going with it for now. And I'm kind of already leaning toward, 'Maggie, this should be you already at this point,'" he added, noting how Negan only sees this experiment working if Maggie's in charge.

As for Negan's decision to take out the Dama for good, Morgan believes Negan has two factors motivating him. "Sure, I think there is a certain amount of revenge there. And he enjoys it, obviously. When he walks into that the jail cell in that power room that she's being held in, there's no ifs, ands, or buts about what's about to take place. And he's enjoying it. He doesn't like this woman," he shared, adding, "He does wanna protect Maggie. And he knows the only way Maggie's gonna be able to move forward in any way – and especially with her son, Hershel – is if this woman is gone. Tuna Casserole or not, he's gonna take care of business. And he does."

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