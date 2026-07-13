Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: NYC Tourist Walkers Help Hype Season 3

AMC Global Media brought The Walking Dead: Dead City to the streets of New York City this past weekend, with some big-time walker surprises.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 hit NYC with a citywide AMC fan activation ahead of the July 26 premiere.

Walkers took over the NYC Ferry, PopUp Bagels, Edge, and Black Tap, surprising fans across Manhattan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City wrapped its NYC stunt at Manhattanhenge, tying the series to apocalyptic Manhattan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and Seth Hoffman tease a new Negan-Maggie dynamic and recurring walkers.

With AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 set to premiere on July 26th, we know there are some big plans in store for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). But AMC Global Media brought the spinoff series to the streets of New York City this past weekend with a citywide fan activation, beginning with a ride on NYC Ferry and ending with the city's infamous Manhattanhenge sunset. Throughout the day, walkers surprised locals and visitors alike with appearances and giveaways at several iconic destinations across the city.

NYC Ferry : The Walking Dead: Dead City takeover began aboard a branded NYC Ferry traveling from Wall Street to Midtown, where the series's infamous walkers passed the Statue of Liberty before docking in Manhattan.

: The Walking Dead: Dead City takeover began aboard a branded NYC Ferry traveling from Wall Street to Midtown, where the series's infamous walkers passed the Statue of Liberty before docking in Manhattan. PopUp Bagels : Walkers then made a stop at PopUp Bagels at Penn Plaza, where fans were surprised with custom giveaways and had the opportunity to snap photos with the unexpected visitors.

: Walkers then made a stop at PopUp Bagels at Penn Plaza, where fans were surprised with custom giveaways and had the opportunity to snap photos with the unexpected visitors. Edge at Hudson Yards : Walkers posed for photos at Edge NYC, one of New York City's most iconic observation decks, and the highest indoor and outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere.

: Walkers posed for photos at Edge NYC, one of New York City's most iconic observation decks, and the highest indoor and outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere. Black Tap Burgers & Beer : Walkers joined fans on 35th Street for award-winning burgers and over-the-top milkshakes.

: Walkers joined fans on 35th Street for award-winning burgers and over-the-top milkshakes. Manhattanhenge: Walkers gathered at the corner of 34th Street and Fifth Avenue for one of the city's most anticipated summer spectacles. Set against the glowing sunset, the grand finale of the day created a striking visual moment that captured the spirit of NYC and celebrated the epic series set in an apocalyptic Manhattan.

Check out the latest behind-the-scenes visit with AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 below, with the hit series set to unleash its return across our screens beginning on July 26th:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode, and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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