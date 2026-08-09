Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Our Updated S03E03: "Emigrants" Preview

NYC is open for business and under new management in AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E03: "Emigrants."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E03 "Emigrants" sees Maggie facing a surge of survivors as NYC reopens.

Updated The Walking Dead: Dead City preview includes a new sneak peek and fresh hints at tonight’s chaos.

Negan and Renata push Maggie in opposite directions, raising the stakes over what kind of leader she must become.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan explains why Negan kills the Dama, tying revenge to his drive to protect Maggie and Hershel.

With a whole lot of the past now behind them, it's time for our heroes to start looking to the future. But from what we've seen of this week's episode of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's The Walking Dead: Dead City so far, that future is getting off to a rocky start. Sparking up The Statue of Liberty to show that NYC is open for business again is one thing; dealing with a large influx of new people is quite another – and not all of them are friendly. That's the issue that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) faces in S03E03: "Emigrants," with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Renata (Aimee Garcia) each with ideas on the kind of leader she needs to be. With that in mind, we have an updated preview for tonight's episode (including a new sneak peek) and some insights into what's still to come.

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E03: "Emigrants" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E03: "Emigrants" – Maggie, Negan, and their new community receive an unexpected overflow of survivors. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Mira Z. Barnum.

@twduniverseamc Negan's got a new game. Are you ready to play? 🤨 Don't miss an all-new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. ♬ original sound – TWDUniverse

Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Negan Being Maggie's Protector

As we saw at the end of last week's episode, the Dama (Lisa Emery) is very much alive – and recruiting for a comeback. Unfortunately, she learns pretty quickly that guns beat rocks, paper, and scissors – and people with knives. After an attempt at a hunger strike, and Maggie's offer giving her a quicker death, the Dama chose to live and began to eat. Unfortunately for her, Negan had other plans. Not buying into Maggie's belief that the Dama is more valuable alive than dead, Negan makes use of the knife Maggie left for the Dama to kill herself to do the job for her.

"Negan is at the point where already Renata [Aimee Garcia] is kind of rubbing him a way that he doesn't like. I don't think that this is the person that should be leading us. And, you know, Negan's never done real well with people telling him what to do. And Renata is big on telling Negan what he should do," Morgan shared with EW, explaining where Negan's mind was at heading to that game-changing moment. "Maggie is going with it for now. And I'm kind of already leaning toward, 'Maggie, this should be you already at this point,'" he added, noting how Negan only sees this experiment working if Maggie's in charge.

As for Negan's decision to take out the Dama for good, Morgan believes Negan has two factors motivating him. "Sure, I think there is a certain amount of revenge there. And he enjoys it, obviously. When he walks into that the jail cell in that power room that she's being held in, there's no ifs, ands, or buts about what's about to take place. And he's enjoying it. He doesn't like this woman," he shared, adding, "He does wanna protect Maggie. And he knows the only way Maggie's gonna be able to move forward in any way – and especially with her son, Hershel – is if this woman is gone. Tuna Casserole or not, he's gonna take care of business. And he does."

Emily Kinney's Beth is returning to "The Walking Dead" universe – and not as a walker. During SDCC, we learned that Beth and her sister, Cohan's Maggie, would reunite this season. Kinney is set to return in the alternate-reality episode, with a behind-the-scenes video released. While it's great to see the two back together, Cohan's warning at the end hit our hearts: Get those tissues ready, everybody."

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