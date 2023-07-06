Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04 Trailer: Maggie & Negan Attack

Here's the trailer for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04: "Everybody Wins a Prize."

By the time the end credits rolled on last week's episode of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, Negan found a permanent solution (by accident) to his Luther (Michael Anthony) problem, Maggie had a choice to make on which path she wants to travel down (as Mahina Napoleon's Ginny watched on), and The Croat (Željko Ivanek) learned that he and Armstrong (Gaius Charles) have a common enemy. Wanna guess who that is? And that brings us to the official trailer for S01E04 "Everybody Wins a Prize" (directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Eli Jorné), as our main survivors launch an attack with a whole number of unexpected outcomes – all while Armstrong and Ginny make some interesting contact in their travels.

Here's a look at what's ahead this weekend (or on AMC+) for The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04 "Everybody Wins a Prize":

We think there's a LOT to be afraid of on an all new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/dmcmCAcIYN — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

