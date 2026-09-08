Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Finale: "Tenebrae" Images Released

Negan and Maggie prepare for war. Here's the image gallery for the Season 3 finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E08: "Tenebrae."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City heads into its Season 3 finale with Manhattan on the brink and Negan and Maggie preparing for war.

Dead City S03E08 "Tenebrae" centers on Negan facing his fate as Maggie pushes him to save the community.

After Renata's death and Dillard's deadly spiral, The Walking Dead: Dead City finale raises the stakes for everyone.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan tease a major Negan-Maggie shift, calling Dead City Season 3 the best yet.

This weekend brings the Season 3 finale of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's The Walking Dead: Dead City, and to say that the battlelines have been drawn would be an understatement. We've got Renata (Aimee Garcia) dead, Luis (Raúl Castillo) on the chopping block, and a very clearly insane Dillard (Jimmi Simpson) literally gunning for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Hershel (Logan Kim). That brings us to the image gallery for the season ender, and it seems Dillard's issues are only going to get worse, while our trio looks to take back Manhattan. Here's a look at what's ahead with S03E08: "Tenebrae":

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E08: "Tenebrae" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E08: "Tenebrae" – As Negan faces his fate, Maggie pleads with him to save the community. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Mira Z. Barnum and Justin Boyd.

Morgan & Cohan Offer Some Season 3 Insights…

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this summer's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from the festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

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