Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Finale "Tenebrae": The Future Is Now

What does the future hold for Negan and Maggie? Here's a preview for the Season 3 finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City, S03E08: "Tenebrae."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 finale "Tenebrae" sets up a brutal showdown with Dillard hunting Negan, Maggie, and Hershel.

With Renata dead and Luis in danger, Dead City S03E08 looks primed for major twists and fallout beyond the main fight.

AMC’s Dead City finale tease warns every choice has a cost, raising the stakes for survival and the future of Negan and Maggie.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan say The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 reshapes Negan and Maggie’s bond in big ways.

With Renata (Aimee Garcia) dead, Luis (Raúl Castillo) on the chopping block, and a very clearly insane Dillard (Jimmi Simpson) hunting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Hershel (Logan Kim), we've got more than enough to be psyched about what the Season 3 finale of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's The Walking Dead: Dead City hits tonight. But we can't shake the feeling that S03E08: "Tenebrae" will have a few eyebrow-raising moments we didn't see coming. Maybe that's just something that comes with season finales, but that image gallery below sure seems to have a few looks that take place after the major smackdown with Dillard. With that in mind, here's our updated look at what's to come:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E08: "Tenebrae" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E08: "Tenebrae" – Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Mira Z. Barnum and Justin Boyd.

Every choice comes with a cost. How far will they go to survive? Don't miss the finale episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cfMejyz5lw — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 11, 2026

Morgan & Cohan Offered Some Season 3 Insights…

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this past summer's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from the festival conversation about what viewers could expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic and more – an interesting look back aas we head into the season finale:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

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