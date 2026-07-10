Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Something Worse Than Being a Walker?

New York Jets fans have a sense of humor... right? Check out this clip from AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 and find out.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 teases a savage Jets joke as Dillard proves he’s a walker whisperer to Negan.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City returns July 26, with a new clip and behind-the-scenes preview building hype.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan say The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 reshapes Negan and Maggie’s bond.

Showrunner Seth Hoffman promises The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 will feature recurring walkers with personality.

After learning on Thursday that AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 was going to have a major presence during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) later this month, the spinoff series is having a little fun – at the expense of the fans of a certain NFL football team. In the clip below, Dillard (Jimmi Simpson) shows Negan (Morgan) that he's a "walker whisperer" – and that there's something worse than being the reanimated dead, apparently.

Here's a brief clip from AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3, one that we have a feeling New York Jets fans are going to appreciate – followed by some previous insights into what's to come:

Sports jokes are never off the table. 🧟 #DeadCity Season 3 premieres July 26 only on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/q87yelEHtu — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 10, 2026

Check out the latest behind-the-scenes visit with AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 below, with the hit series set to unleash its return across our screens beginning on July 26th:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Morgan & Cohan Offer Season 3 Insights

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode, and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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