Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E01: "Trillium" Image Gallery Released

Check out the official image gallery for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E01: "Trillium."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E01, "Trillium," gets an official AMC preview ahead of Sunday’s Season 3 premiere.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 finds Maggie and Negan trying to build Manhattan’s first thriving community.

AMC’s "Trillium" sneak peek teases new chaos in the city as Maggie and Negan face old wounds and rising threats.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan preview a major shift, with Dead City Season 3 changing Negan and Maggie’s dynamic.

With AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 set for a big rollout this week during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) – ahead of its Sunday night premiere – we've got a look at the official image gallery that was released for S03E01: "Trillium." In the third season, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds, or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city? Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, here's a look at what's ahead for Sunday night:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E01: "Trillium" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E01: "Trillium" – Maggie and Negan are back. Written by Matthew Negrete, here's a sneak peek and the official image gallery for the season premiere – followed by some insights from Morgan and Cohan on what's ahead:

Morgan & Cohan Offer Some Season 3 Insights…

Checking in with the folks who attended the special two-episode screening during this weekend's Monte Carlo Television Festival, Morgan, Cohan, and Hoffman drove home the point that the third season is truly something different. Or, as Morgan shared at one point, "This is our best season – by far. This is such a different relationship now," referring to where things stand between his Negan and Cohan's Maggie after two seasons of either being apart or at each other's throats. What follows are some of the highlights from today's festival conversation about what viewers can expect from the new Negan/Maggie dynamic, why it was time for their relationship to evolve, the alternate reality episode, and more:

Morgan on What Keeps Him Coming Back to Negan: "Negan was a great villain, and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he's more multidimensional. This year there's such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him. That's why I want to play him. It's still new to me, every year. Who would do a series with two enemies who wanted to kill each other? And yet here we are."

Cohan on Maggie Moving Beyond Grief, New Negan/Maggie Dynamic: "This is really the first year when Maggie recognizes that to be defined by grief doesn't serve her anymore. It started in Season 2 with her son – she knew that something had to change, which was very uncomfortable. There's something bigger: a bigger purpose. We are these unlikely allies that realize how much they can rely on each other and how much they know each other. The irony of their relationship, with how they met, is interesting."

Morgan on Why It Was Time for Negan/Maggie Dynamic to Change: "We played as much hate as we could over the last 10 years. Now, we have known each other longer than anyone else alive. To survive, they need each other, and that was a big revelation. To see Maggie smile was so nice – haven't seen it in 10 years! To have scenes that have genuine meaning and depth, it was amazing. We got to see new sides of each other. She didn't even stab me one time!"

Morgan on "Lucille" Being His Constant: "Lucille is Lucille. It's the only prop I've ever had as an actor that I really love. It changes my posture and the way I talk. I am not really Negan, I know it's a shock, but she indicated this character for me."

Yes, Season 3 Will Have Recurring Walker Characters: Hoffman is looking to "do things you haven't seen before," and that includes a look at the walker side of things. "This season, we are exploring the humanity of the Walkers. We have recurring Walker characters that have names and personalities, to some extent. We also want people to think: 'This is still 'The Walking Dead,' but it's also brand new,'" Hoffman added.

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