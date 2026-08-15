Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04 Clip: Maggie Remembers Eugene

In a clip from The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost," Maggie tells Luis about Eugene to help make her point about trusting people.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04 clip spotlights Maggie and Luis, with Maggie recalling Eugene to make a trust point.

Found/Lost centers on Maggie and Luis searching for resources as Negan and Renata work to protect the city.

New Dead City previews tease a deal that could change everything if the key players are willing to compromise.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says Dead City Season 3 revived Negan’s humor and charisma after frustrations with Season 2.

When we last checked in on AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost," the focus was on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Renata (Aimee Garcia), Dillard (Jimmi Simpson), and Hershel (Logan Kim) spending some quality time collecting up walkers. For this sneak peek, the focus is on the growing bond between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Luis (Raúl Castillo) – and it kicks off with a really cool reference to Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" – Maggie and Luis look for valuable resources, while Negan and Renata protect the city. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Matthew Negrete & Jacey Heldrich.

A deal could change everything if everyone is willing to compromise. Don't miss an all-new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/tKWQ9v1dW2 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 14, 2026

ScreenRant presents an exclusive clip from Season 3, Episode 4 of "The Walking Dead: Dead City," airing Sundays at 9pm EST on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/EUjvYzQ6C1 — ScreenRant (@screenrant) August 14, 2026

Though we're only three episodes into the third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, we're just going to put it out there. Hoffman needs to be at the table for any conversations about the future of "The Walking Dead" Universe. This season is a breath of fresh air, bringing fans back to the vibes that attracted them to the franchise in the first place. We've got new characters that we actually care about, excess storylien baggage that's been properly disposed of, and Morgan and Cohan approaching Negan and Maggie, respectively, with a renewed energy and passion. To give you a better sense of just how different this season is from the second season, look no further than what Morgan had to share with Josh Horowitz and Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

With the conversation shifting to the current season and the critical praise it's received, Morgan shared what was wrong with the previous seasons – so much so that he wasn't sure if it wasn't time to hang up "Lucille" once and for all. "I felt like last year we really got bogged down in season 2. Negan, especially, from my point of view, all I did was cry, and he'd lost his charisma and everything that made him Negan," Morgan shared. "And I called Dan McDermott, who runs AMC, from my trailer after the last day of filming of season 2, and I said, 'I can't do it like this anymore. And it's been awesome, and thank you, and I love you.' And that started a whole other conversation, 'Before you run off, Jeff, is there a way we can shift this and make it a show that we all think it can be?'"

Horowitz asked Morgan if he was "fully prepared to walk away" at that point. "Yeah. And I think Lauren [Cohan] was there also. I was just the first one to call, and I'm really quiet; I don't often call anybody. If I'm calling, there's something going on. And luckily, we brought in Seth Hoffman, who I think injected so much," Morgan added. "And I remember having my first phone conversation with him one-on-one, 'What are you looking for? What do you want to do?' And I was like, 'Well, the dynamic has to change. There has to be more to it than she wants to kill me and I'm trying to make her not kill me and talk her out of it and save her son.' We've done it," continued. "And then I just wanted Negan back. I wanted his humor and charisma and his smartness back in the show, cause I felt like it just vanished"

Emily Kinney's Beth is returning to "The Walking Dead" universe – and not as a walker. During SDCC, we learned that Beth and her sister, Cohan's Maggie, would reunite this season. Kinney is set to return in the alternate-reality episode, with a behind-the-scenes video released. While it's great to see the two back together, Cohan's warning at the end hit our hearts: Get those tissues ready, everybody."

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