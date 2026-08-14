Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04 Clip: Negan Has a Way With Words

Negan paints a picture in Hershel's head, and he's not happy about it, in this clip from The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost."

In this weekend's episode of AMC and Showrunner Seth Hoffman's The Walking Dead: Dead City, S03E04: "Found/Lost," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Luis (Raúl Castillo) look to reach out to other communities – and possibly make some deals. Meanwhile, that leaves Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Renata (Aimee Garcia), Dillard (Jimmi Simpson), and Hershel (Logan Kim) back at home base. There are so many ways those scenarios could go right for the growing community – or turn into a nightmare if egos and personal issues get in the way. With that in mind, we have a sneak peek at what's to come to pass along, with Negan making the case for Maggie and Renata's vision while coralling some walkers for energy. Spoiler? The group actually… gets along and has a little fun?!? Yup, it's a great clip – and it's waiting for you below:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" – Maggie and Luis look for valuable resources, while Negan and Renata protect the city. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Matthew Negrete & Jacey Heldrich.

Though we're only three episodes into the third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, we're just going to put it out there. Hoffman needs to be at the table for any conversations about the future of "The Walking Dead" Universe. This season is a breath of fresh air, bringing fans back to the vibes that attracted them to the franchise in the first place. We've got new characters that we actually care about, excess storylien baggage that's been properly disposed of, and Morgan and Cohan approaching Negan and Maggie, respectively, with a renewed energy and passion. To give you a better sense of just how different this season is from the second season, look no further than what Morgan had to share with Josh Horowitz and Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

With the conversation shifting to the current season and the critical praise it's received, Morgan shared what was wrong with the previous seasons – so much so that he wasn't sure if it wasn't time to hang up "Lucille" once and for all. "I felt like last year we really got bogged down in season 2. Negan, especially, from my point of view, all I did was cry, and he'd lost his charisma and everything that made him Negan," Morgan shared. "And I called Dan McDermott, who runs AMC, from my trailer after the last day of filming of season 2, and I said, 'I can't do it like this anymore. And it's been awesome, and thank you, and I love you.' And that started a whole other conversation, 'Before you run off, Jeff, is there a way we can shift this and make it a show that we all think it can be?'"

Horowitz asked Morgan if he was "fully prepared to walk away" at that point. "Yeah. And I think Lauren [Cohan] was there also. I was just the first one to call, and I'm really quiet; I don't often call anybody. If I'm calling, there's something going on. And luckily, we brought in Seth Hoffman, who I think injected so much," Morgan added. "And I remember having my first phone conversation with him one-on-one, 'What are you looking for? What do you want to do?' And I was like, 'Well, the dynamic has to change. There has to be more to it than she wants to kill me and I'm trying to make her not kill me and talk her out of it and save her son.' We've done it," continued. "And then I just wanted Negan back. I wanted his humor and charisma and his smartness back in the show, cause I felt like it just vanished"

Emily Kinney's Beth is returning to "The Walking Dead" universe – and not as a walker. During SDCC, we learned that Beth and her sister, Cohan's Maggie, would reunite this season. Kinney is set to return in the alternate-reality episode, with a behind-the-scenes video released. While it's great to see the two back together, Cohan's warning at the end hit our hearts: Get those tissues ready, everybody."

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