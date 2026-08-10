Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" Images Released

Check out the image gallery for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost."

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04 "Found/Lost" gets a fresh preview ahead of AMC's latest episode.

Maggie and Luis head out to connect with other communities, raising the stakes for survival and alliances.

Negan and Renata are left together in the city, setting up tense, passive-aggressive sparks in Dead City.

SDCC also confirmed Emily Kinney's Beth will return this season, reuniting with Maggie in an alt-reality story.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Renata (Aimee Garcia), Luis (Raúl Castillo), Dillard (Jimmi Simpson), and Hershel (Logan Kim). A note to AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Seth Hoffman: you've been doing a great job re-energizing the TWD Universe. You have the makings of a very cool long-term core group of heroes in those six folks. Please don't kill them off. Thank you. With that in mind, we have the image gallery for this Sunday's episode, S03E04: "Found/Lost," with Maggie and Luis looking to reach out to other communities, leaving Negan and Renata a chance to spend a little passive-aggressive quality time together – here's a look:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03E04: "Found/Lost" – Maggie and Luis look for valuable resources, while Negan and Renata protect the city. Also starring Jimmi Simpson, Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, Logan Kim, and Michael Emery, this weekend's episode was written by Matthew Negrete & Jacey Heldrich.

Emily Kinney's Beth is returning to "The Walking Dead" universe – and not as a walker. During SDCC, we learned that Beth and her sister, Cohan's Maggie, would reunite this season. Kinney is set to return in the alternate-reality episode, with a behind-the-scenes video released. While it's great to see the two back together, Cohan's warning at the end hit our hearts: Get those tissues ready, everybody."

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